Clarksville woman dies in accident

A Clarksville woman died Saturday in a single-vehicle accident on Arkansas 352, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police. The accident occured at 9:16 p.m.

Makayla Prince, 24, was a passenger in a vehicle that failed to negotiate a left curve and ran off the south side of the highway, striking two metal signs before hitting a concrete culvert. The Chevrolet then overturned and struck a tree, where it stopped, states the report.

Daniel Havens Jr., 31, of Clarksville, who was driving the vehicle, was injured in the accident and taken to a Little Rock area hospital, according to the report.

The trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the creash.