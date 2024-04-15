Hogs pick up commitment from ’25 linebacker Shelton

Linebacker Jayden ‘JJ’ Shelton, who visited Arkansas on Saturday for the Red-White game, has committed to Razorbacks.



Shelton , 6-1, 200 pounds, of South Oak Cliff High School in Dallas had scholarship offers from Arkansas, Ohio State, Auburn, Notre Dame, TCU, Baylor, SMU, Michigan, Texas, Texas A&M, Stanford, Oklahoma, Nebraska and others.



He received his offer from the Hogs in May of last year from defensive coordinator Travis Williams, who was his lead recruiter. Assistant linebackers coach Jake Trump was also involved in the recruitment of Shelton.



Shelton is a consensus 3-star prospect by the four major recruiting services. ESPN rates him the No. 13 inside linebacker in the nation for the 2025 class.



He recorded 119 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, a sack, a quarterback hurry and 2 interceptions while helping the Bears a Texas 5A D-II state runner-up finish. Shelton had 56 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks and an interception as a sophomore on South Oak Cliff’s second consecutive Texas 5A D-II state championship.



He has an official visit set for Arkansas on June 21-23. He also set visits to TCU, Baylor and SMU prior to his pledge to the Hogs.



Shelton is the fourth commitment for the Hogs in the 2025 class.