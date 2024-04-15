Kentucky guard Wagner to enter transfer portal

A former consensus 5-star prospect and current Kentucky guard D.J. Wagner is expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Travis Branham of 247Sports reported Wagner’s plans. He’s the third Kentucky player to announce plans to enter the portal since Arkansas’ hiring of John Calipari away from Lexington.

Branham reports Wagner would also consider entering the 2024 NBA Draft.

A Camden, N.J. native and former McDonald’s All-American, Wagner, 6-4, 192 pounds started 28 of 29 games and averaged 9.9 points, 3.3 assists and 1.9 rebounds as a freshman for the Wildcats.

His father DaJuan Wagner played for Calipari at Memphis.

Kentucky freshman forward Aaron Bradshaw and freshman center Zvonimir Ivisic have also entered the portal.