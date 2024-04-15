McCutchen’s milestone 300th HR lifts Pittsburgh

PHILADELPHIA -- Andrew McCutchen hit his 300th home run, Jack Suwinski had a grand slam and the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 9-2 on Sunday to gain a split of the four-game series.

Phillies star Bryce Harper was 0 for 4 and is in a 2-for-30 slide that has dropped his average to .190.

The 37-year-old McCutchen, who played for the Phillies from 2019-21, drove a Ricardo Pinto slider into the left-field seats in the ninth inning for his first home run this season. He became the 13th player with 2,000 hits, 400 doubles, 45 triples, 300 home runs and 200 stolen bases.

McCutchen stole home as part of a double steal in the fourth inning when catcher J.T. Realmuto's throw sailed into center field as Realmuto tried to nab Jared Triolio at second base.

Suwinski hit his second career slam for a 5-2 lead in the sixth inning against Zack Wheeler (0-3), who allowed 5 runs -- 4 earned -- 5 hits and 3 walks in five-plus innings. Wheeler struck out 10, his 23rd double-digit strikeout game.

BRAVES 9, MARLINS 7 Marcell Ozuna hit a three-run home run off Tanner Scott with two outs in the ninth inning, and Atlanta beat Miami to take two of three from the Marlins.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, CARDINALS 0 Zac Gallen pitched six sharp innings and Corbin Carroll hit a two-run single in a five-run fifth to lead Arizona over St. Louis. Gallen (3-0) threw 90 pitches, giving up four hits and walking two. He struck out seven, two of them coming with a runner on third and one out.

PADRES 6, DODGERS 3 Jurickson Profar broke a seventh-inning tie with a three-run double, Jackson Merrill had three hits and San Diego defeated Los Angeles. Profar's bases-loaded drive off the center-field fence against J.P. Feyereisen (0-1) gave the Padres two straight series wins at Dodger Stadium for the first time since 2013. The Padres took advantage of 14 walks issued by five Dodgers pitchers, the most San Diego has drawn in a nine-inning game.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 8, RANGERS 5 Jose Altuve homered off Nathan Eovaldi in his first two at-bats and Cristian Javier (2-0) pitched seven strong innings to lead Houston to a win over Texas.

GUARDIANS 8, YANKEES 7 (10) Andres Gimenez's sacrifice fly capped Cleveland's wild, three-run rally in the 10th inning as the Guardians salvaged the finale of a three-game series with a stunning win over New York. Down 7-5, the Guardians scored three in the 10th off Caleb Ferguson (0-2) on a forceout, fielder's choice and sacrifice fly.

RED SOX 5, ANGELS 4 Masataka Yoshida hit his first home run of the season, one of three home runs by Boston, and the Red Sox beat Los Angeles.

TIGERS 4, TWINS 3 Mark Canha's two-run double highlighted a four-run eighth inning for Detroit as they rallied to beat Minnesota.

INTERLEAGUE

ATHLETICS 7, NATIONALS 6 Abraham Toro hit a go-ahead, two-run single in a six-run sixth inning, and Oakland rallied from five runs down to beat Washington to win three consecutive series for the first time since 2021.

BLUE JAYS 5, ROCKIES 0 Jose Berrios (3-0) and two relievers combined on a two-hitter, Justin Turner had three hits and three RBI and Toronto beat Colorado for its second shutout victory of the season.

CUBS 3, MARINERS 2 Michael Busch homered for the fourth consecutive game, Javier Assad (2-0) struck out six and Chicago beat Seattle. Reliever Adbert Alzolay picked off pinch-runner Julio Rodriguez to end the game after double plays ended two rallies.

METS 2, ROYALS 1 Harrison Bader broke a scoreless tie with an infield single in the eighth inning and Edwin Diaz earned his first save at Citi Field since October 2022 as New York edged Kansas City.

ORIOLES 6, BREWERS 4 Jackson Holliday delivered his first big league hit in the seventh inning, then scored the tiebreaking run to help Baltimore avoid a sweep with a victory over Milwaukee. Holliday, baseball's top-ranked prospect, struck out in his first two at-bats and was 0 for 13 with nine Ks since his call-up before he came up with the Orioles down 4-3 in the seventh. With a man on first and no outs, Holliday pulled a 99 mph offering from Abner Uribe (1-1) into right field for a single.

RAYS 9, GIANTS 4 Amed Rosario and Rene Pinto homered off Blake Snell (0-2) in his return to Tropicana Field, and Tampa Bay beat San Francisco.

REDS 11, WHITE SOX 4 Christian Encarnacion-Strand tied a career high with four RBI, and Cincinnati routed Chicago for a three-game sweep.