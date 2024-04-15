Small fire on roof prompts Fayetteville Public Library to close





FAYETTEVILLE -- A small fire on the roof of the Fayetteville Public Library prompted its closure Monday.

Firefighters were called about 8:41 p.m. Sunday after people there smelled smoke, said Battalion Chief Braden Flood. Firefighters could tell there was a small fire smoldering somewhere but there were no visible flames, he said.

The fire was on the roof and within a wall on the South School Avenue side of the building, Flood said. That part of the roof is a "green roof" covered with grass and vegetation, and the grass also runs down the wall, he said.

Firefighters had to cut into the structure through layers of insulation and rubber to extinguish the fire that was smoldering within, Flood said. Firefighters remained on the scene until about 11:30 p.m., he said.

"We vented it pretty good last night and got it all out before we left, but there's always remnants whenever you have that go on," said. "Smoke just coats everything."

The library closed today as a safety precaution. David Johnson, the library's executive director, said it appeared an ember from a volunteer beekeeper's smudge pot may have blown in strong winds. The Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.

"There's no water damage. It was all smoke, but the smoke was pretty awful," Johnson said Monday. "We closed today, and we'll see if we can get it cleaned up and open tomorrow."

The library's administrative offices also were heavily impacted, Johnson said. Local company Surfco Restoration and Construction was onsite Monday abating the smell and cleaning the residue.

A library board meeting that was originally scheduled for 4 p.m. today has been postponed to a later date, Johnson said.



