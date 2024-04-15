the good and the bad

It has been a glorious spring, and lasting longer than normal with the cooler weather. We continue to have cool mornings and now, warm afternoons. There is plenty to enjoy in the gardens. The azaleas continue to shine. I think my favorite is the Encore Sunburst.





It is absolutely covered in blooms, and it is a more compact height.





I am also loving all the ajugas this year. I have several of the yellow foliaged varieties,





but even the common variety has been stunning with blooms this year.





One of my favorite plants in my garden is my Aphrodite calycanthus and it is covered in blooms and buds. It will easily bloom for 2 months or longer. Now if it just had fragrance!

I think every garden needs some clematis.





They are easy-care plants and some are in full bloom now, while others will start in the summer. My red buckeyes and Summer Snowflake viburnum





are also in bloom and they too, take care of themselves.