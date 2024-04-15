Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded April 4-10 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.

April 4

Montana Blake Burke, 25, Springdale, and Allaynah Marie Stewart, 25, Elkins

Ruben Adolfo Interiano Perez, 23, and Carol Jayline Romero-Orozco, 22, both of Fayetteville

Jacob Scott Mounce, 22, and Amber Brooke Presley, 24, both of Fayetteville

Jace Carter Richardson, 22, and Jessica Grace Barber, 22, both of Fayetteville

April 5

Davidemir Wayne Adams, 48, and Jessica Michelle Shepherd, 42, both of Fayetteville

Israel Barbosa Perez, 31, and Maria De Los Angeles Ramirez Castrellon, 31, both of Fayetteville

John Gordon Boles III, 47, and Dana Lynn Tabor, 43, both of Fayetteville

Matthew Alan Brousseau, 26, and Abria Lorraine Henry, 24, both of Fayetteville

Daniel Gilberto Contreras, 51, and Irene Soto Hernandez, 38, both of Rogers

Andrew Colton Ellis, 25, and Sarah Katherine Wray, 24, both of Fayetteville

Evan Miguel Gonzalez, 23, Gunter, Texas, and Sydney Elisabeth Wright, 21, Fayetteville

Kyle Andrew Lambeth, 26, and Apryl Rose Lurie, 33, both of Siloam Springs

Cody Gene Raley, 26, and Jacklyn Leann Jordan, 33, both of Elkins

Andrew Gavin Skinkle, 32, and Mildred Irene Rose, 31, both of Fayetteville

Jonathan Walker, Jr., 51, and Trinity Elizabeth Smith, 43, both of Fayetteville

April 8

Alejandro Eriberto Canales, 26, and Claudia Abigail Lopez Perez, 32, both of Reeds Spring, Mo.

Erick Matthew Chiang, 28, and Alanna Phouthaseng, 25, both of Springdale

Jodie Ray Copenhaver, 25, and Erin Shouse Edmisten, 28, both of Fayetteville

Jacob Dylan Coyle, 27, and Courtney Amiya Clayton, 23, both of Lincoln

Herschel Hugar Friday III, 23, and Mary Claire Briggs, 23, both of Springdale

Christopher Gene Huff, 43, and Erica Nichole Syler, 40, both of Fayetteville

Sean Andrew Kirkpatrick, 45, and Amy Shannon Redwine, 50, both of Fayetteville

Vincent James Roberts, 29, and Kasandra Jayne Miller, 31, both of Springdale

David Trejo Ceja, 30, and Jacqueline Lisseth Hernandez, 31, both of Springdale

Trisha Marley Van Wig, 36, and Jennifer Renee Kiper, 51, both of Kansas City, Mo.

Todd Loren Wiebusch, 48, and Kimberly Ann Fallan, 49, both of Yukon, Okla.

April 9

Mariah Mae Brown, 25, and Mary Camille Hunt, 28, both of Fayetteville

Abraham Calvillo, 22, and Brittney Starr Harriman, 21, both of Prairie Grove

Taylor Michael East, 27, and Mishann Luedders, 27, both of Farmington

Jordan Christian Johnson, 29, and Amber Nichole Roberts, 30, both of Springdale

Dylan Garrett Jones, 29, Fayetteville, and Samantha Lynn Downs, 27, Booneville

Benjamin Les Moore, 25, and Kayla Lynn McCall, 25, both of Springdale

Denis Antonio Osorio Gavidia, 33, and Neri Jamileth Calderon, 27, both of Springdale

April 10

David Lee Michael Adams, 26, and James Thomas Swanson, 23, both of Lincoln

Joshua Stetson Brandl, 28, and Hannah Jane Miller, 26, both of West Fork

Armando Diaz, 57, and Maria Elizabeth Barrera Cubas, 40, both of Springdale

Robert David Donnell, 29, and April Janine Lindsey, 33, both of Winslow

Dakota Ray Dryer, 30, and Amy Rose Autrey, 30, both of Fayetteville

Shawn William Holman, 58, and Melanie Lynne George, 51, both of Springdale

Terrence Tyrone Jeter, 45, Fayetteville, and Brigitte Talia Hawkins, 36, Lowell

Jeffrey Boyd Smith, 28, and Zoe Ann Goodwin, 26, both of Fayetteville

Joey Swanson, 66, and Donna Kay Duff , 63, both of Westcliffe, Colo.