12 people arrested in connection with various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

Arash Hajheydari, 27, of 22 S. Duncan Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hajheydari was released from the Washington County Detention Center on Saturday on $3,500 bond.

Elkins

Christian Braswell, 25, of 1651 N. Center St. in Elkins, was arrested Friday in connection with terroristic threatening. Braswell was released from the Washington County Detention Center on Saturday on $5,000 bond.

Fayetteville

Henry Moe, 44, of 2130 N. Chestnut St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in connection with terroristic threatening and third-degree assault on a family or household member. Moe was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on Monday with no bond set.

Douglas Griggs, 25, of 270 E. Drake St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with third-degree assault on a family or household member and first-degree criminal mischief. Griggs was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on Monday in lieu of $5,000 bond.

Reginald Bolden, 25, of 45446 W. Sweet Gum Loop Lane, in Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and third-degree domestic battery. Bolden was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on Monday in lieu of $5,000 bond.

Springdale

Hector Trejo-Hernandez, 38, of 2741 Braxton Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with two counts of third-degree domestic battery and resisting arrest. Trejo-Hernandez was released from the Washington County Detention Center on Monday on $5,650 bond.

Dallas Cox, 39, of 15071 E. Arkansas 264 in Lowell, was arrested Friday in connection with two counts of breaking or entering a building, theft of property and criminal trespass. Cox was released from the Washington County Detention Center on Saturday on $10,000 bond.

Josimar Moran-Brito, 30, homeless of Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault, second-degree battery, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication and obstructing governmental operations. Moran-Brito was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on Monday in lieu of $1,000 bond.

Jonathan Pineda, 24, of 1014 Porter Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with rape/sexual intercourse. Pineda was released from the Washington County Detention Center on Saturday on $15,000 bond.

Harold Langston, 63, of 3744 Richmond Trail in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with second-degree domestic battery. Langston was released from the Washington County Detention Center on Saturday on $1,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Linda Sells, 43, of 20920 S. Arkansas 59 in Evansville, was arrested Sunday in connection with residential burglary, breaking or entering a building and theft of property. Sells was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on Monday with no bond set.

Kelly Kelly, 59, of 608 Black Oak Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Kelly was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on Monday with no bond set.