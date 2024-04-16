Georgia defensive lineman impressed with initial visit

Prior to visiting the University of Arkansas for the Red-White spring game Saturday, defensive line target Caleb Bell had already penciled in an official visit to Fayetteville on June 14-16.

His communication with Razorbacks defensive line coach Deke Adams and quality control analyst Kelvin Green helped convince him to set up an official visit in quick fashion.

"I got on the phone with the D-line coaching staff and I talked to them enough and they told me things and I saw things and I felt like it was a good vibe," Bell said. "It felt like a place I would like to visit and a place I would want to go."

Bell, 6-3, 265 pounds, of Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton, also has scholarship offers from Missouri, Louisville, Kansas, Georgia Tech, North Carolina State, SMU, Rutgers and others. He received his offer from the Hogs on March 6.

He said he appreciates his relationship with Adams.

"It's a good relationship. It's not just how the recruiting that has been," Bell said. "It's real, we talk to each other. If I have any problems, I can go to him. He has been there in my recruiting and heavily involved and been in contact with me."

Bell also said the environment around the program was noticeable as soon as he arrived Saturday.

"When I arrived, I was treated kindly and treated well and shown everything," Bell said. "Everybody goes about their business and know what they're doing. Everything seems well run."

Bell recorded 75 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, 17 quarterback hurries, a forced fumble, 2 pass deflections and returned an interception for a touchdown as a junior and helped the Eagles win a second state title.

In addition to his constant contact with Adams and Green, Bell said the visit helped him know he's a priority of the Razorbacks.

"They showed me everything on campus already and it was just an unofficial," Bell said. "They treated me well and treated my dad well who was there with me."

His father Kendrell Bell played linebacker at Georgia in 1999-2000 and was selected in the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers and was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2001.

Kendrell Bell was impressed with Arkansas' strength and conditioning program.

"They try make you a better football player," Caleb Bell said. "He liked it was different from things he heard from other schools.

"He liked the coaching staff, he liked the people up there as well. He thought they were friendly and welcoming."

In the early stages of rankings, Bell has only been ranked by one of the four major recruiting services with 247Sports listing him as a 3-star prospect.

Bell said he believes Arkansas has what's needed to become successful.

"You can see all the resources they have and how much they want to make you better," he said. "They have everything you need."

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com