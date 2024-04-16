In the News

Nelly Furtado, the 45-year-old singer behind "Eat Your Man," laughed off an onstage fall at her Coachella performance of the song despite getting a bloody finger, saying on Instagram that she "literally left it all on stage ... including my blood."

Lee Hsien Loong, the 72-year-old prime minister of Singapore, said "for any country, a leadership transition is a significant moment," as he announced he would step down on May 15 and hand power to his deputy, Lawrence Wong.

Julie Garreau, executive director of the Cheyenne River Youth Project, said "opportunities to reestablish access to sacred places are being lost rapidly," as the Native American-led nonprofit announced it purchased nearly 40 acres in the Black Hills of South Dakota to return it to Indigenous people.

Victor Albert, a biologist at the University of Buffalo, said that researchers found that the "Arabica" coffee was found to have emerged around 600,000 years ago "prior to any intervention from man" thanks to natural crossbreeding of two other species.

Corey Bryant, the 41-year-old volunteer fire chief for Greenacres Fire & Rescue in Oregon, said "I knew I had to have him," after adopting a puppy that had been burned in a Feb. 28 fire in nearby Brookings, Ore.

Marty Small, the mayor of Atlantic City, N.J., and his wife were charged with abusing and assaulting their teenage daughter on several occasions, including hitting her in the head with a broom repeatedly and numerous body punches.

Luther Hall, a former St. Louis police officer, was awarded nearly $23.5 million by a St. Louis judge for damages after he was beaten by colleagues while working undercover during a 2017 protest that had followed the acquittal of ex-St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley on a murder charge stemming from the shooting death of a Black man in 2011.

Maria Trice, a former contestant on "The Golden Bachelor," says she "dodged a bullet" after Gerry Turner and the woman he chose, Theresa Nist, announced they were getting a divorce after only three months.

Bill Nelson, the NASA administrator, said "we want to get every new and fresh idea that we can," as the agency's plan to bring samples from Mars back to Earth is now on hold until faster and cheaper options are developed.