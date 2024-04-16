Kentucky commitment Billy Richmond reopens his recruitment

Kentucky forward commitment Billy Richmond has reopened his recruitment.

Richmond, 6-6, 200, of Camden, N.J., picked the Wildcats over Memphis, Alabama and LSU in December with John Calipari as the Kentucky coach.

Calipari was officially introduced as Arkansas’ new head coach on April 10.

A consensus 4-star recruit, Richmond averaged 17.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists while playing for the N.J. Scholars on the Nike EYBL circuit last year while shooting 60% from two-point range.

His father played for Calipari at Memphis in 2003 and 2004.

Five of the six members of the Kentucky 2024 class have now reopened this recruitment. Only guard signee Travis Perry of Eddyville, Kentucky remains in the Wildcat’s 2024 class.