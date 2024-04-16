LR free legal clinic on housing offered

A legal clinic on housing will be offered Wednesday at the West Central Community Center in Little Rock.
The event is scheduled from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Center, 8616 Colonel Glenn Road.
Services are provided free.
They include:
Learning about beneficiary deeds.
Accessing vital records, such as a driver's license or birth certificate.
Answering questions about housing and fair housing issues.
Registration is requested but not required at https://bit.ly/housingclinic.
Three organizations -- KUTAKROCK law firm, BankOZK and the Center for Legal Services -- are sponsoring the event.