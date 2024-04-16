Mid-week storms in the forecast for much of Arkansas

Much of Arkansas is forecast to see storms that could produce severe weather on Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

"A powerful storm system in the central Plains will drag a cold front towards Arkansas Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday," a hazardous weather briefing from the weather service said Tuesday.

The potential for tornadoes is very low, the briefing stated. Storms could produce hail as big as a quarter and winds as fast as 60 mph.

"Large hail and damaging winds appear to be the primary thunderstorm hazards across the state. A tornado or two will be possible with any supercells that manage to develop ahead of the main line of thunderstorms," the weather service said.

The risk for severe weather on Tuesday is mainly in the northern two-thirds of the state, the weather service said.

Northern parts of Arkansas, including Fayetteville, Jonesboro and Conway, are at a slight risk to see severe weather on Tuesday.

A slight risk of severe weather means that scattered severe storms are possible, the weather service said.

Parts of Central Arkansas, including Little Rock and Hot Springs, are at a marginal risk to see severe weather.

A marginal risk is defined by the National Weather Service as "isolated severe thunderstorms are possible."

Severe weather is set to return to most of Arkansas on Thursday, the weather service said.

Damaging winds and hail will also be the primary concern with this system, the briefing stated.

"The focus for possible severe weather will encompass a large portion of Arkansas from the southwest to northeast parts of the state," the briefing said.

Parts of Arkansas facing a slight risk for severe weather Thursday include Little Rock, Conway, Jonesboro, Hot Springs and Mena.

Other areas, including Northwest Arkansas and much of the southern portion of the state are at a marginal risk for severe weather.