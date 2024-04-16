Mullins’ bat, glove help lead Orioles over Twins

BALTIMORE -- Cedric Mullins saved a run with a diving catch in deep left-center, then homered and drove in three runs for the Baltimore Orioles in a 7-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Monday night.

As expected after this kind of performance, he was asked which contribution he appreciated more.

"The fellas say the catch was No. 1 that they've seen," Mullins said. "I'm going to take their word for it."

Jordan Westburg drove in two runs during his third career three-hit day, which came two days after his second. Ryan O'Hearn and Gunnar Henderson also homered for the Orioles, who have won five of their six series openers.

Dillon Tate (2-0) got Byron Buxton to pop out with runners on the corners to end the fifth and worked a clean sixth after Baltimore starter Cole Irvin allowed two runs in 4 2/3 innings.

Yennier Cano worked 1 2/3 scoreless innings and cleaned up Keegan Akin's seventh-inning jam, and Craig Kimbrel worked a perfect ninth for his fourth save. It was the 421st save of Kimbrel's career -- one short of Billy Wagner for seventh all-time -- and the veteran's first time recording saves on back-to-back days for Baltimore.

Ryan Jeffers and Jose Miranda each had three hits and two RBI for Minnesota. Miranda homered and singled in runs, while Jeffers doubled in both runners Cano inherited from Akin.

Louie Varland (0-3) allowed 6 runs -- 4 earned -- in five innings after second baseman Edouard Julien's fielding error helped Baltimore to a two-run first.

"I wasn't really hitting my spots with two strikes," said Varland, who yielded 11 hits and two home runs. "And they made me pay for it."

Irvin's night would've been worse without Mullins' flying grab.

"I didn't think there was a chance he was going to catch it," Irvin said.

With one on and two outs, Kyle Farmer drove Irvin's 2-2 sinker toward the warning track in front of the Orioles' bullpen.

Mullins sprinted after it and leaped, intercepting the would-be RBI extra-base hit as Irvin extended his arms skyward in relieved celebration.

"That might be one of the best plays I've ever had behind me," Irving said. "That was one of the coolest. ... Yeah, shoot. I don't know if I'll ever see a play like that while I'm pitching again."

Said Mullins: "It was an-all out effort."

In the fifth, Mullins turned on Varland's 1-2 cutter and sent a high-arcing shot that hugged the fair side of the foul pole on its way over the out-of-town scoreboard.

Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday, the No. 1 prospect in baseball who was promoted last week, went 0 for 4 a day after getting his first major league hit. Holliday, 20, is 1 for 19 in five games.

RANGERS 1, TIGERS 0 Michael Lorenzen pitched five spotless innings in his Texas debut and three relievers completed a five-hit shutout as the Rangers topped host Detroit.

BLUE JAYS 3, YANKEES 1 Chris Bassitt pitched into the seventh inning to win his second straight start, Alejandro Kirk reached base three times and host Toronto Blue Jays beat New York , handing the Yankees consecutive losses for the first time this season.

ANGELS 7. RAYS 3 Mike Trout's two-run homer highlighted a five-run eighth inning and visiting Los Angeles beat Tampa Bay Rays. Trout gave the Angels a 2-1 lead with his seventh homer down the left-field line off Pat Maton (0-1). Matt Thaiss extended the Angels' lead to 5-1 with three-run double.

ROYALS 2, WHITE SOX 0 Seth Lugo pitched seven crisp innings, Vinnie Pasquantino homered and Kansas City beat host Chicago. Lugo (3-0) allowed 4 hits -- all singles -- in his third straight win while striking out 4 and walking 1.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PHILLIES 2, ROCKIES 1 (10) Cristian Pache hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning after Bryce Harper made a leaping, run-saving catch in the top of the inning to lift Philadelphia over Colorado.

GIANTS 4, MARLINS 3 Jung Hoo Lee had two hits, including a tying single in the seventh inning, and San Francisco overcame an early three-run deficit to beat host Miami. The Marlins fell to 3-14, and their frustration boiled over in the bottom of the eighth when plate umpire Laz Diaz ejected Manager Skip Schumaker.

METS 6, PIRATES 3 Harrison Bader drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning for the second day in a row with a two-run double as host New York beat Pittsburgh.

PADRES 7, BREWERS 3 Jackson Merrill went 3 for 5 and singled home two runs during a six-run rally in the fifth inning as visiting San Diego defeated Milwaukee Brewers.

INTERLEAGUE

BRAVES 6, ASTROS 1 Austin Riley had three hits, including an RBI single in a four-run ninth inning, as Atlanta beat host Houston.