Names and Faces

Suki Waterhouse, a 32-year-old star in Amazon Prime's "Daisy Jones & the Six," revealed before her Coachella performance the sex of the child that she's having with 37-year-old actor Robert Pattinson. She shared the news before playing "Faded," one of two new singles that she dropped Friday before she was set to take part in the music festival. In videos posted on social media, Waterhouse spoke to the Coachella crowd saying "I don't know if some of you know, but I've had some pretty big life changes recently. I love amazing ladies and I've been very lucky to have my own little lady and meet the love of my life." The name for her baby girl wasn't revealed, though. The last time that she spoke about her family onstage, Waterhouse was performing at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico. A video from the show circulated online in which she announced that she and Pattinson were expecting a child. Earlier this month, Waterhouse wrote an Instagram caption on her "humbling" fourth trimester and postpartum experience, saying it's been "filled with exhilarating joy, so much laughter, tears (and) soo many hormones!"

Prince Harry was given a setback in his fight for police protection in the U.K. Monday, a judge rejected his request to appeal an earlier ruling that upheld a government panel's decision to limit his access to publicly funded security after he gave up his status as a working member of the royal family. The legal battle has been ongoing for more than four years, starting with Harry's argument he and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, still needed security. High Court Judge Peter Lane had originally ruled in February that the panel's decision, which provides for "bespoke" security, wasn't unlawful, irrational or unjustified. "Insofar as the case-by-case approach may otherwise have caused difficulties, they have not been shown to be such as to overcome the high hurdle so as to render the decision-making irrational," Lane wrote in his 51-page ruling. The High Court said Monday that it rejected Harry's initial bid for permission to appeal. However, he can now ask the Court of Appeal directly for permission. In most U.K. cases, plaintiffs don't have an automatic right to appeal and they must seek permission from the original court before they do so.