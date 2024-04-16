BASEBALL

Holtzman, 78, dies

Ken Holtzman, MLB's winningest Jewish pitcher who threw two no-hitters for the Chicago Cubs and helped the Oakland Athletics win three straight World Series championships in the 1970s, has died. The Cubs announced Holtzman's death Monday on social media. He was 78. Holtzman's brother Bob Holtzman told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he died Sunday night after being hospitalized for three weeks. He had been battling heart issues. Holtzman grew up in the St. Louis area and starred at the University of Illinois before becoming a two-time All-Star. The left-hander posted a 174-150 record and 3.49 ERA from 1965 to 1979 with the Athletics, Cubs, New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles.

Mariners call up Clase

The Seattle Mariners have called up top prospect Jonatan Clase, looking to help spark an offense that has underperformed in the first 2 1/2 weeks of the season. A 21-year-old switch-hitting outfielder, Clase was hitting .311 with 4 doubles, 2 triples and 2 homers in 12 games with Class AAA Tacoma to begin the season. He spent last season split between Class A Everett and the Class AA Arkansas Travelers. Clase appeared in 15 spring training games with the Mariners. He takes the roster spot of Dominic Canzone, who suffered a shoulder injury crashing into the wall.

Suzuki hits IL

The Chicago Cubs have placed right fielder Seiya Suzuki on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain. The 29-year-old Suzuki, in his second season with the Cubs after coming over from Japan, had a similar injury last year on the left side and missed six weeks. This one occurred Sunday when he was running to first base, Suzuki said. "It's not as serious as last year's injury," Suzuki said through a translator. He's batting .305 with three home runs and a team-high 13 RBI. The Cubs recalled outfielder Alexander Canario from Class AAA Iowa.

Perez avoids serious injury

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez had an MRI that showed a mild groin strain. It was a promising development for Kansas City after Perez left Sunday's 2-1 loss to the New York Mets following a fourth-inning collision at home plate with Starling Marte. Royals Manager Matt Quatraro says it was the best result the team could have hoped for. The 33-year-old Perez was out of the starting lineup for the opener of a three-game series at the Chicago White Sox. Freddy Fermin started at catcher. Perez is batting .339 with four homers and 15 RBI in 16 games this season.

White Sox make moves

The slumping Chicago White Sox have activated slugger Eloy Jimenez from the 10-day injured list. The White Sox also brought up right-hander Nick Nastrini from Class AAA Charlotte. Infielder Zach Remillard and right-hander Justin Anderson were sent down, and veteran catcher Max Stassi was transferred to the 60-day IL. Manager Pedro Grifol said there was a team meeting before the series opener against Kansas City. He declined to provide any further details. The oft-injured Jimenez had been sidelined by a left adductor strain. He got hurt on March 31 against Detroit.

Yanks broadcaster retires

New York Yankees radio broadcaster John Sterling has announced his immediate retirement at age 85, a few weeks into his 36th season in New York's broadcast booth. Sterling had cut back his schedule in recent years and was not with the team for its trip to Houston and Toronto. He called 5,420 regular-season games, the last against the Blue Jays on April 7, plus 211 postseason games. Sterling broadcast 5,060 consecutive games from September 1989 through July 2019 after starting with the Yankees as a pregame host.

Burger goes down

The Miami Marlins have placed infielder Jake Burger on the 10-day injured list Monday because of a left intercostal muscle strain. Burger leads the Marlins in RBI with 15 and is tied for the team lead in homers with three. Miami is 3-13, the worst record in the NL. Burger first experienced discomfort while batting during Miami's 9-7 loss to Atlanta on Sunday. He then made a long throw from third base and was replaced in the bottom half. Burger says he initially tried to play through the pain. A day later, he says he wasn't feeling any worse.

BASKETBALL

WNBA to pay for flights

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert says the league will once again pay for charter flights for the entire playoffs as well as for back-to-back games during the upcoming season that require air travel. There are more back-to-back sets this season with the WNBA taking a long break for the Olympics in late July and early August. The league spent $4 million on charters in 2023 and will do the same this year. Engelbert also said she hopes to have 16 teams in the league by 2028, up from the current 12. The WNBA is adding a team next year, when a Golden State franchise in San Francisco will join the league.

FOOTBALL

Sloan dead at 79

Former college coach and administrator Steve Sloan, who played quarterback and served as athletic director at Alabama, has died at 79. Sloan's longtime friend Tommy Limbaugh told The Associated Press of his death on Monday. He said Sloan died Sunday with his wife, Brenda Faw Sloan, by his side after three months of memory care at Orlando Health Dr. P. Phillips Hospital in Florida. Sloan led Alabama to the 1965 national championship after taking over for Joe Namath, winning most valuable player honors in an Orange Bowl defeat of Nebraska. He coached at Vanderbilt, Texas Tech, Mississippi and Duke. He was also an athletic director at multiple schools.

Eagles extend WR Davis

The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to terms with wide receiver DeVonta Smith on a three-year contract extension through the 2028 season. The move included the Eagles picking up the fifth-year option on Smith's 2025 season. Smith has 240 receptions for 3,178 yards and 19 touchdowns in three seasons with the Eagles. Smith was the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner who helped Alabama win two national championships in his four seasons with the Crimson Tide. His best season came in 2022 when he helped lead the Eagles to the Super Bowl with 95 catches and 1,196 yards.