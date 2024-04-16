Searcy angler earns grand slam award

Caroline Ferguson keeps busy each spring chasing the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's Grand Slam Award. The angler from Searcy has already scored her award for the second year in a row.

The Arkansas Grand Slam program is a voluntary, reward-based initiative to get more anglers on the water to fish for and discover new species of fish they may not normally pursue. To qualify for an Arkansas Grand Slam, anglers must catch at least one catfish, crappie, bream, trout and bass between Jan. 1 and Dec. 1. Anglers must submit a photo of each fish.

"Last year, I caught my first grand slam fish on Jan. 2 when Game and Fish stocked Searcy City Lake in winter, then it just sort of came together where I had caught all but one of the species while fishing there in spring," Ferguson said. "The last fish to catch was a bluegill of all things, and it's almost embarrassing that it took me until May to finally catch that one because they're usually really easy to catch."

This year, Ferguson set out on a mission and completed her grand slam much faster. In fact, her quest took a mere four days on her second go-round.

"When I caught a trout to start the year, I decided to see just how fast I could get it done," Ferguson said. "I caught a bass the next day, then a catfish and bluegill the day after. I went one day without that last fish, so I went to Higginson Lake, because I know it's got crappie, and I caught that one the next day."

JJ Gladden, Game and Fish assistant chief of education, said the beauty of the Arkansas Grand Slam program is that an angler doesn't have to have access to many bodies of water or a boat to complete the award.

All qualifying applicants receive a decal to put on their car, boat or tackle box letting all their angling buddies know they are a fishing fanatic.