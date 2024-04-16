Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded April 4-10 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.
April 4
Montana Blake Burke, 25, Springdale, and Allaynah Marie Stewart, 25, Elkins
Ruben Adolfo Interiano Perez, 23, and Carol Jayline Romero-Orozco, 22, both of Fayetteville
Jacob Scott Mounce, 22, and Amber Brooke Presley, 24, both of Fayetteville
Jace Carter Richardson, 22, and Jessica Grace Barber, 22, both of Fayetteville
April 5
Davidemir Wayne Adams, 48, and Jessica Michelle Shepherd, 42, both of Fayetteville
Israel Barbosa Perez, 31, and Maria De Los Angeles Ramirez Castrellon, 31, both of Fayetteville
John Gordon Boles III, 47, and Dana Lynn Tabor, 43, both of Fayetteville
Matthew Alan Brousseau, 26, and Abria Lorraine Henry, 24, both of Fayetteville
Daniel Gilberto Contreras, 51, and Irene Soto Hernandez, 38, both of Rogers
Andrew Colton Ellis, 25, and Sarah Katherine Wray, 24, both of Fayetteville
Evan Miguel Gonzalez, 23, Gunter, Texas, and Sydney Elisabeth Wright, 21, Fayetteville
Kyle Andrew Lambeth, 26, and Apryl Rose Lurie, 33, both of Siloam Springs
Cody Gene Raley, 26, and Jacklyn Leann Jordan, 33, both of Elkins
Andrew Gavin Skinkle, 32, and Mildred Irene Rose, 31, both of Fayetteville
Jonathan Walker, Jr., 51, and Trinity Elizabeth Smith, 43, both of Fayetteville
April 8
Alejandro Eriberto Canales, 26, and Claudia Abigail Lopez Perez, 32, both of Reeds Spring, Mo.
Erick Matthew Chiang, 28, and Alanna Phouthaseng, 25, both of Springdale
Jodie Ray Copenhaver, 25, and Erin Shouse Edmisten, 28, both of Fayetteville
Jacob Dylan Coyle, 27, and Courtney Amiya Clayton, 23, both of Lincoln
Herschel Hugar Friday III, 23, and Mary Claire Briggs, 23, both of Springdale
Christopher Gene Huff, 43, and Erica Nichole Syler, 40, both of Fayetteville
Sean Andrew Kirkpatrick, 45, and Amy Shannon Redwine, 50, both of Fayetteville
Vincent James Roberts, 29, and Kasandra Jayne Miller, 31, both of Springdale
David Trejo Ceja, 30, and Jacqueline Lisseth Hernandez, 31, both of Springdale
Trisha Marley Van Wig, 36, and Jennifer Renee Kiper, 51, both of Kansas City, Mo.
Todd Loren Wiebusch, 48, and Kimberly Ann Fallan, 49, both of Yukon, Okla.
April 9
Mariah Mae Brown, 25, and Mary Camille Hunt, 28, both of Fayetteville
Abraham Calvillo, 22, and Brittney Starr Harriman, 21, both of Prairie Grove
Taylor Michael East, 27, and Mishann Luedders, 27, both of Farmington
Jordan Christian Johnson, 29, and Amber Nichole Roberts, 30, both of Springdale
Dylan Garrett Jones, 29, Fayetteville, and Samantha Lynn Downs, 27, Booneville
Benjamin Les Moore, 25, and Kayla Lynn McCall, 25, both of Springdale
Denis Antonio Osorio Gavidia, 33, and Neri Jamileth Calderon, 27, both of Springdale
April 10
David Lee Michael Adams, 26, and James Thomas Swanson, 23, both of Lincoln
Joshua Stetson Brandl, 28, and Hannah Jane Miller, 26, both of West Fork
Armando Diaz, 57, and Maria Elizabeth Barrera Cubas, 40, both of Springdale
Robert David Donnell, 29, and April Janine Lindsey, 33, both of Winslow
Dakota Ray Dryer, 30, and Amy Rose Autrey, 30, both of Fayetteville
Shawn William Holman, 58, and Melanie Lynne George, 51, both of Springdale
Terrence Tyrone Jeter, 45, Fayetteville, and Brigitte Talia Hawkins, 36, Lowell
Jeffrey Boyd Smith, 28, and Zoe Ann Goodwin, 26, both of Fayetteville
Joey Swanson, 66, and Donna Kay Duff , 63, both of Westcliffe, Colo.