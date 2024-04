The Legislative Joint Auditing Committee will meet at 2 p.m. today to discuss the Arkansas Legislative Audit report and ask auditors questions.

Arkansas legislative auditors said in a report released Monday that Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ office potentially violated several laws on budgeting, accounting, purchasing and tampering with public records related to the office’s purchase of a $19,000 lectern and travel case. Sanders’ office contends the office did not violate any state laws.

