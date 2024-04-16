Woman killed, teenager injured in Union County crash

A woman was killed and a teenage driver was injured in a crash on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Judy Ricketts, 82, of El Dorado was killed after the 2019 Honda Ridgeline she was driving on Arkansas 7 Business was hit head-on by a 2005 Ford F-150 that crossed the centerline, a preliminary crash report from the Arkansas State Police said.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m., the report stated.

The driver of the Ford, a 17-year-old boy from El Dorado, was injured and taken to a local hospital.

Over 120 people have died on state roads in 2024, according to reports published by the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.