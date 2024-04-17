2024 Stephens Award recipients announced

Five high school seniors and five teachers from Little Rock are recipients of the 2024 Stephens Award.

This year the program will provide $5,000 scholarships to outstanding students and $5,000 cash awards to selected instructors.

The scholarships and awards are provided by The City Education Trust.

Jackson T. Stephens and W. R. "Witt" Stephens formed the trust in 1985 with proceeds from the sale of the Stephens' interest in Riverside Cable Television Co.

Student and teacher winners were honored with a reception Tuesday in the AT&T Auditorium at the Little Rock Chamber of Commerce offices.

Student winners, their schools and their parents are:

mReeves Bethel, Catholic High School, son of Jennifer and Steve Bethel

mVenkata Bhrugubanda, Little Rock Central High School, son of Ramana and Svidevi Bhrugubanda

mAndrew Jones, Episcopal Collegiate, son of Beth and Drew Jones

mKadyn Loring, Parkview Magnet High School, daughter of Keenan and Shay Loring

mClara Principe, Mount St. Mary Academy, daughter of Anne Gardner and Phillip Principe.

Teacher winners are:

Aminah Abdur-Rahim, a math teacher at Little Rock's Parkview Arts and Science Magnet High School

mElicia Davis, a science teacher at Catholic High School

mKim Gammill, a high school science teacher at Pulaski Academy

mDouglas Hammon, a science teacher at Little Rock Central High

mMonica Madey, an 11th grade English teacher at Mount St. Mary Academy.

Madey is receiving the Stephens Award for the second time, but in a different role. She first received the award in 2006 as a student at Mount St. Mary Academy, according to information on the school's website.