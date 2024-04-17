Celebrity Attractions’ Broadway Season kicks off in September with ‘Peter Pan’

Celebrity Attractions opens its 2024-25 Broadway Season Sept. 13-15 at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall with a touring production of "Peter Pan."

The new adaptation by playwright Larissa FastHorse also features, from previous Broadway productions, music by Morris "Moose" Charlap (additional music by Jule Styne) and lyrics by Carolyn Leigh (additional lyrics by Betty Comden & Adolph Green), all based on the original play by James Barrie.

The season also includes national touring productions of "Back to the Future: The Musical," "Dear Evan Hansen" and "Hadestown."

The rest of the lineup, all musicals, is:

Oct. 11-13: "Dear Evan Hansen" with music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and book by Steven Levenson. It's the story of a misfit high school student who finally gets the chance to fit in.

Nov. 9-10: "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical" with music by Mel Marvin (plus the songs "You're A Mean One Mr. Grinch" and "Welcome Christmas," music by Albert Hague, lyrics were by Theodor "Seuss" Geisel, written for the 1966 animated special). The book is by Timothy Mason.

Jan. 31-Feb. 2: "Ain't Too Proud -- The Life and Times of The Temptations," a jukebox musical with the book by Dominique Morisseau.

March 12-16: "Back to the Future: The Musical." (adapted for the stage by the 1985 movie's creators, Bob Gale and Robert Zemeckis, with original music by Alan and Glen Ballard and hit songs from the film).

April 25-27, 2025: "Hadestown," (music and lyrics by Anaïs Mitchell, conceived and directed by Rachel Chavkin) the intertwining of two tales out of Greek myths: of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice and of Hades, king of the underworld, and his wife Persephone.

Season tickets are $178-$549. Season subscribers can also get first crack at seats for special add-on productions. Current subscribers will receive renewal letters in late April.

Four of the six touring productions will also make stops at Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center, some of them within a week or two of their Little Rock runs: "Peter Pan," Sept. 24-29; "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," Nov. 12-17; "Ain't Too Proud," Jan. 22-23; and "Back to the Future: The Musical," April 8-13, 2025.