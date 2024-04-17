Johnson pushes aid-package vote

WASHINGTON -- House Speaker Mike Johnson pushed back Tuesday against mounting Republican anger over his proposed U.S. aid package for Ukraine, Israel and other allies, and rejected a call to step aside or risk a vote to oust him from office.

"I am not resigning," Johnson, R-La., said after a testy morning meeting of fellow House Republicans at the Capitol.

Johnson referred to himself as a "wartime speaker" of the House and indicated in his strongest self-defense yet he would press forward with a U.S. national security aid package, a situation that would force him to rely on Democrats to help pass it, over objections from his weakened majority.

"We are simply here trying to do our jobs," Johnson said, calling the motion to oust him "absurd ... not helpful."

Tuesday brought a definitive shift in tone from both the House Republicans and the speaker himself at a pivotal moment as the embattled leader tries, against the wishes of his majority, to marshal the votes needed to send the stalled national security aid for Israel, Ukraine and other overseas allies to passage.

Johnson appeared emboldened by his meeting late last week at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida when the Republican former president threw him a political lifeline with a nod of support. At his own news conference Tuesday, Johnson spoke of the importance of ensuring Trump, who is now at his criminal trial in New York, is re-elected to the White House.

Johnson also spoke over the weekend with President Joe Biden as well as other congressional leaders about the emerging U.S. aid package, which the speaker plans to move in separate votes for each section -- with bills for Ukraine, Israel, the Indo-Pacific region. He spoke to Biden about it again late Monday.

After Johnson briefed the president, White House officials said they were taking a wait-and-see approach until the text of the speaker's plan is released and the procedural pathway becomes more clear.

"It does appear at first blush, that the speaker's proposal will, in fact, help us get aid to Ukraine, aid to Israel and needed resources to the Indo-Pacific for a wide range of contingencies there," John Kirby, the White House's national security spokesman, told reporters on Tuesday.

The speaker is considering a complicated approach that would break apart the Senate's $95 billion aid package for separate votes, and then either stitch it back together or send the components to the Senate for final passage, and potentially onto the White House for the president's signature.

Additionally, Johnson is preparing a fourth measure that would include various Republican-preferred national security priorities, such as a plan to seize some Russian assets in U.S. banks to help fund Ukraine and another to turn the economic aid for Ukraine into loans. It could also include provisions to sanction Iran over its weekend attack on Israel, among others.

The speaker's emerging plan is not an automatic deal-breaker for Democrats in the House and Senate, with leaders refraining from comment until details were released.

House Republicans, meanwhile, were livid that Johnson would be leaving their top priority -- efforts to impose more security at the U.S.-Mexico border -- on the sidelines. Some predicted Johnson will not be able to push ahead with voting on the package this week, as planned.

The speaker faces a threat of ouster from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., the top Trump ally who has filed a motion to vacate the speaker from office in a snap vote.

While Greene has not said if or when she will force the issue, and has not found much support for her plan after last year's turmoil over McCarthy's exit, she drew at least one key backer Tuesday.

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., rose in the meeting and suggested Johnson should step aside, pointing to the example of John Boehner, an even earlier House speaker who announced an early resignation in 2015 rather than risk a vote to oust him, according to Republicans in the room.

"Speaker Johnson must announce a resignation date and allow Republicans to elect a new Speaker to put America First and pass a Republican agenda," Greene wrote on social media, thanking Massie for his support for her motion to vacate.

Johnson did not respond, but told the lawmakers they have a "binary" choice" before them.

Information for this article was contributed by Seung Min Kim, Farnoush Amiri and Stephen Groves of The Associated Press.