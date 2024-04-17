Rosario gives Rays win in 13th with infield single

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Amed Rosario drove in the winning run with an infield single and the Tampa Bay Rays scored twice in the 13th inning to complete a late comeback and beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-6 on Tuesday night.

Each team scored once in the 10th and 11th innings and the Angels moved ahead in the top of the 13th.

Richie Palacios got the Rays even at 6-6 with a two-out double in the bottom half of the inning against Carson Fulmer (0-1). Rosario then had a bases-loaded hit down the third-base line that scored Palacios and won it.

The Rays rallied to tie it at 3-3 in the ninth on a two-out, two-run triple by Jose Caballero off Carlos Estevez. After getting two outs, the Angels closer allowed singles to Harold Ramirez and Rosario.

"Everybody stayed positive," Rays center fielder Jose Siri said through a translator.

Luis Rengifo stole third with one out in the 13th and scored on Zach Neto's RBI single off Garrett Cleavinger (3-0) to put Los Angeles ahead 6-5. After Mike Trout set an Angels' team record with his 971st career walk, Cleavinger coaxed an inning-ending fielder's choice out of Taylor Ward.

"Well, they beat us," Angels Manager Ron Washington said. "We had opportunities to win. They had their opportunities to win. It kept going back and forth. I like the way my guys hung in there, we kept coming back and kept fighting."

Los Angeles starter José Soriano allowed one run and one hit over five innings in his second major league start. The 25-year-old right-hander struck out six and walked five. He threw 90 pitches, including 48 strikes. His four-seam fastball averaged 100 mph through four innings and ended up at 99.4.

Aaron Civale gave up 3 runs, 5 hits and struck out 8 in 6 innings.

Trout went 1 for 5 and stole his third base of the season.

ORIOLES 11, TWINS 3 Gunnar Henderson, Jordan Westburg and Ryan O'Hearn homered, Grayson Rodriguez pitched six solid innings and Baltimore trounced Minnesota. Colton Cowser had two more hits for the Orioles to raise his average to .405.

BLUE JAYS 5, YANKEES 4 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reached base four times and had two RBI, Yusei Kikuchi pitched six sharp innings to win for the first time this season and Toronto beat New York, handing the Yankees their third consecutive loss.

GUARDIANS 10, RED SOX 7 (11) Jose Ramirez hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the 11th inning and Cleveland beat Boston. With no outs and runners on first and second, Ramirez hit a low liner back up the middle against Josh Winckowski. After Brayan Rocchio sacrificed and Bo Naylor was walked intentionally, Estevan Florial added a two-run single.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PHILLIES 5, ROCKIES 0 Ranger Suarez pitched a seven-hitter, Bryce Harper homered and Philadelphia beat Colorado. Suarez struck out eight and walked one in the majors' second complete game this season.

MARLINS 6, GIANTS 3 Ryan Weathers struck out a career-high 10 before departing because of cramps in his left hand and Miami beat San Francisco. Weathers allowed two runs and five hits in six innings. The left-hander warmed up for the seventh, but was replaced by Burch Smith.

METS 3, PIRATES 1 Jose Hernandez balked home the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, Jeff McNeil added an RBI double and New York beat Pittsburgh. Joey Wendle came off the bench and delivered a tying double for the Mets, who have won nine of 12 following an 0-5 start to move over .500 for the first time since early June last year.

PADRES 6, BREWERS 3 Dylan Cease pitched six strong innings, Ha-Seong Kim hit a three-run homer and San Diego beat Milwaukee. Fernando Tatis Jr. had three hits and scored twice as the Padres handed the Brewers their first series loss of the season.

INTERLEAGUE

BRAVES 6, ASTROS 2 Reynaldo Lopez struck out seven over six scoreless innings against Houston, Orlando Arcia homered and Atlanta won its third straight.