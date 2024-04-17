Tigers bullpen delivers against struggling Rangers bats in win

DETROIT -- Gio Urshela had an RBI single and Matt Vierling scored on a wild pitch in the eighth inning to put Detroit ahead, and the Tigers' pitchers continued their solid play to beat the Texas Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday.

Andrew Chafin (1-0) worked 1 1/3 hitless innings with three strikeouts. Jason Foley retired pinch-hitter Adolis Garcia with two on in the ninth for his fifth save of the season.

Detroit's bullpen improved to 8-2 on the season with a 1.69 ERA.

"I do like that we are going to play our 27 outs," Tigers Manager A.J. Hinch said. "And I do not mean that as a cliche, but as a competitiveness that we are never out of it, because this pitching staff is going to keep us close."

Casey Mize, making his first home start since April 9, 2022, went 6 innings, allowing 2 runs and 5 hits. Mize missed most of the 2022 season and all of the 2023 campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery and a back operation.

"Left the game tied," Mize said. "Obviously, I'd always prefer to leave with a lead. Leaving it tied, I feel good about our bullpen against anybody."

Jose Urena (0-2) took the loss for the Rangers.

The Tigers improved to 3-3 on the club's current 10-game homestand. Since opening the season 5-0, Detroit has gone 5-7.

The Rangers, who beat Detroit 1-0 in the series opener on Monday, haven't won back-to-back games since a three-game win streak April 3-5. Texas scored just three runs in the first two games of this series.

"We have to get these bats going," Rangers Manager Bruce Bochy said. "There's no getting around that. We're just not driving the ball like we're accustomed to."

The Tigers got on the board first in the third inning when Riley Greene scored on an error by right fielder Evan Carter. He allowed a Zach McKinstry single to skip through his legs. The run ended a 12-inning scoreless streak by Rangers pitching.

"This outfield grass, that ball just snaked and it got past Carter there," Bochy said.

In the fifth, Mize allowed four hits, including RBI singles by Ezequiel Duran and Marcus Semien, giving the Rangers a 2-1 lead.

"I did some good things, made some mistakes and got singled to death there in the fifth," Mize said.

An RBI double by designated hitter Kerry Carpenter off Rangers starter Jon Gray made it 2-2 in the sixth inning.

Texas Rangers' Marcus Semien connects for a RBI single to center during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)



Texas Rangers designated hitter Ezequiel Duran is greeted in the dugout after scoring during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)



Texas Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer watches from the dugout during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)



Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)



Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)



Detroit Tigers' Zach McKinstry crosses home plate to score during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)



Texas Rangers pitcher Jon Gray throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)



Texas Rangers pitcher Jon Gray throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

