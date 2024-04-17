Two people arrested in connection with various charges in Washington County

Arrests

Fayetteville

Avien Moss, 23, of 165 Chestnut Circle in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with first-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. Moss was being held Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $10,000 bond.

Springdale

Kidavi Ruiz-Alejandro, 28 of 2088 Garnet Road in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, two counts of fleeing and contempt of court. Ruiz-Alejandro was being held Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $200,500 bond.