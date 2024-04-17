UNDER THE RADAR: Mountain Home’s Braiden Dewey

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's prospect is Mountain Home’s Braiden Dewey.

Class: 2024

Position: Guard

Size: 6-5, 205

Stats: as a senior, averaged 16.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, while shooting 53% from the field, 41% behind the three-point line, more than 1,300 career points, more than 600 career rebounds

Notable: Three-time All Conference, two-time All State performer, All State Tournament Team, Named to All Star game

Offers or interest: Ecclesia, Williams Baptist University, John Brown University, Oklahoma Wesleyan University, McPherson College and Harding University.

Mountain Home Coach Josh Fulcher:

“First of all, Dewey is a great kid. Great, hard-working young [kid] that comes from a great family. He’s a stretch-4 for us. He’s been big time for us the last couple of years. He has led the 5A West last year in points and rebounds. Two years in row he’s shot over 40% from three-point. He’s first on everybody’s scout report. He’s catch and shoot, like he can stretch the floor. Tough kid. Great teammate.

"Braiden is one of the hardest working, physically tough and humble young men I've ever had the privilege to coach. His college coaches and teammates are going to love playing with him. He's a 4.0 student and comes from a basketball-minded family. His grandpa was a former Mountain Home and Cotter basketball coach.”

Off 2 U spring and summer coach Monty Patel:

“Braiden preserves culture in a program, he rides out hard times, he finds ways to get better. Dewey is a winner and wherever he lands, they will be lucky to have him.”