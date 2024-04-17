Woman killed in White County crash

A woman died after a single-vehicle crash in White County on Tuesday, according to preliminary crash reports from the Arkansas State Police.

Miranda Thomas, 29, of Bradford died after the 2012 Jeep Compass she was driving went off Arkansas 87 and struck a tree, the crash report from the state police said.

The time of the crash was 1:10 p.m., the report stated.

Troopers at the scene reported that roads were dry and it was cloudy at the time of the crash.

Over 130 people have died in crashes on state roads, according to reports published by the Arkansas Department of Safety as of Wednesday afternoon.