15 people arrested on drug, money laundering and weapons charges in Jonesboro

Law enforcement arrested 15 people in Jonesboro Tuesday morning in connection with a drug organization responsible for the distribution of methamphetamine in northeast Arkansas, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney's office for the Eastern District of Arkansas.

The investigation into the drug trafficking operation began in August of 2022, and numerous indictments were unsealed Tuesday. The defendants were charged with drug, money laundering and firearm offenses, states the release. Arrest warrants were also served to two individuals in federal custody.

Those arrested range in age from 25 to 60 years old. They are mostly from Arkansas, but two of them are from Texas and one is from Tennessee.

Prior to the arrest, 45 pounds of methamphetamine, 10 pounds of marijuana, one pound of cocaine, six firearms, various types of ammunition and $125,000 in drug proceeds were seized, according to the release.

During arrest operations on Tuesday, agents recovered additional methamphetamine, three firearms, ammunition and about $28,000 in suspected drug proceeds, states the release.

This was a joint investigation conducted by the FBI with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration, 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force, Jonesboro Police Department, Craighead County Sheriff's Office, Crittenden County Sheriff's Office, Arkansas State Police, Greene County Sheriff's Office, Poinsett County Sheriff's Office and the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Trial dates will be announced at plea and arraignment on Thursday. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Erin O'Leary, according to the release.