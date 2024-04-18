The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF April 17, 2024

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CV-23-212. Jim R. Nash v. John Nash Jr. and Pam Nash Glover, Personal Representatives of the Estate of Norma Nash, Deceased, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Second Division. Affirmed. Gladwin and Thyer, JJ., agree.

CV-23-737. Dustin Hill v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Pike County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CV-22-817. Leonard Reed v. M.A. Mortenson Companies and Arch Insurance Company/Gallagher Bassett Services, Inc., from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Gladwin, Wood, and Murphy, JJ., agree. Barrett, J., dissents.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CV-22-579. Shelter Mutual Insurance Company v. Karen Chitwood Berry, from Crawford County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Thyer and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CR-23-652. Exie Trammell v. State of Arkansas, from Hempstead County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Gruber, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CR-23-581. Jerry Dale Cherry v. State of Arkansas, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Barrett, J., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CR-23-446. Lacey Hogue v. State of Arkansas, from Saline County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to be relieved granted. Gladwin and Gruber, JJ., agree.

CR-23-529. Derek Kilcrease v. State of Arkansas, from Ashley County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Gladwin and Gruber, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CR-23-684. Tyler Chandler v. State of Arkansas, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Wood and Brown, JJ., agree.

CV-22-304. Katherine Lyle Harbison, Executrix of the Estate of James Waller Lyle, Deceased v. Shirley Lyle Hitt, from Jackson County Circuit Court. Appeal dismissed. Wood and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CR-23-368. Curtis Carnley v. State of Arkansas, from Miller County Circuit Court. Dismissed. Abramson and Thyer, JJ., agree.

CV-22-774. Brandon Lee Yarbery, as Trustee of the Brandon Lee Yarbery Bypass Trust; Paul E. Rush and Carolyn Sue Rush, Individually and as Trustees of the Paul E. Rush and Carolyn Sue Rush Family Trust of 2008; Michael Scott Rush; Jeffrey Brian Rush; and Misty Teague, Individually and as Trustees of the Paul E. Rush and Carolyn Sue Rush Irrevocable and Unamendable Living Trust of 2017 v. Lahoma Edwards, from Sebastain County Circuit Court, Greenwood District. Affirmed on direct appeal; affirmed on crossappeal. Abramson, Gruber, and Brown, JJ., agree. Barrett and Hixson, JJ., dissent.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CR-23-510. Jimmy Woodard v. State of Arkansas, from Craighead County Circuit Court, Western District. Affirmed. Wood and Hixson, JJ., agree.

CR-23-513. Jimmy Woodard v. State of Arkansas, from Craighead County Circuit Court, Western District. Affirmed. Wood and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CR-23-586. Billy Hoover v. State of Arkansas, from Crawford County Circuit Corut. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Virden, J., agree.

CV-23-143. Janet Christine Galvan f/k/a Janet Christine Andrew v. St. Bernards Hospital, Inc., d/b/a St. Bernards Medical Center; Surgical Associates of Jonesboro, Inc., d/b/a St. Bernards Surgical Associates; and Willie E. Harper Jr., M.D., from Craighead County Circuit Court, Western District. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Virden, J., agree.

JUDGE CINDY GRACE THYER

CR-23-420. Brittany Chambers v. State of Arkansas, from Crawford County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Murphy, JJ., agree.

CR-23-562. Brittany Chambers v. State of Arkansas, from Crawford County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WENDY SCHOLTENS WOOD

