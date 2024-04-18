Bentonville West celebrates five athletes signing their national letters of intent





CENTERTON -- Valeria Hernandez and Ellie Schrank are ready to test the waters that a pair of NCAA Division I schools will allow them to try.

The duo were among five Bentonville West athletes that signed their national letters of intent with colleges during Wednesday afternoon's ceremony inside Wolverine Arena. Hernandez, a diver for the Lady Wolverines, signed with North Texas, while Schrank, a swimmer, opted for Cincinnati.

"Now it's the next steps," Schrank said. "I'm really focusing this summer to prepare myself as best as possible for Cincinnati. They've already sent me the times to make NCAAs and conference, so I'm trying to work the hardest to being as prepared as possible."

Schrank teamed with West swimmers Jenna Gogel, Ella Butcher and Linnea Haraldsson to win the 200-yard medley relay during the Class 6A state meet in Bentonville, then joined Butcher, Haraldsson and Addi Payne to take the 400 freestyle relay. Individually, she finished second in the 100 freestyle and third in the 100 backstroke.

She said there were other colleges that caught her attention, but it was just Cincinnati left when everything was said and done.

"The team culture there was really, really great," Schrank said. "They have the education program I wanted. I want to do pre-physician assistant -- that and just the overall environment. I will be placed really well on the team and can help the team in as many ways as I can."

Hernandez, meanwhile, compiled 401.75 points to become the Class 6A girls state diving champion after finishing third a year ago. She made North Texas her choice over Tulane and Wyoming.

"I just want to get ready for the season and be the best ever I can be for my future team," Hernandez said. "I'll be upgrading to more difficult dives and more difficult changes.

"When I went there for my official visit, it just felt like a family. I knew being away from my family will be hard, and they made me feel like a family. I fell in love with the school, with their spirit and culture -- with everything."

Another West swimmer also signed a letter of intent as Caleb Guthrie chose Ouachita Baptist. Guthrie finished third in the 200 freestyle during the Class 6A state meet and fourth in the 500 freestyle, and he was part of a pair of Wolverine teams that finished third in the 400 freestyle relay and fourth in the 200 medley relay.

Meanwhile, two Lady Wolverine soccer players made their college decisions Wednesday. Kyndal Stafford, who has scored one goal this season, signed with Pittsburg (Kan.) State, while Jordan Hartline, who also has one goal this season, signed with West Virginia Wesleyan.

Four baseball Wildcats sign

Springdale Har-Ber had four baseball players sign their national letters of intent during a ceremony held Wednesday morning inside Wildcat Arena.

Two will stay inside the state's borders as Dylan Gibson chose Arkansas-Rich Mountain and Kelly Thompson picked North Arkansas College. Meanwhile, Kaleb Ceola signed with Central Missouri and Braden Sprague opted for Eastern Oklahoma State College.

Sprague currently leads the team with 23 hits in as many games and has a .359 batting average with 8 doubles and 17 runs batted in. Ceola is tied for the team lead with 2 home runs and has a .311 average with 2 doubles and 15 RBI.

Gibson has played in all 23 games so far this season and has a .297 average with 2 doubles and 14 RBI. Thompson has played in 14 games and hit .231 with 4 RBI.

Bentonville West diver Valeria Hernandez signed a national letter of intent with North Texas during Wednesday afternoon's ceremony inside Wolverine Arena.





