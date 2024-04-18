COLUMNIST: Trump needs to get a veep candidate, stat!

Donald Trump's hush-money trial makes it more imperative than ever that he pick a credible running mate in the coming weeks to rally his supporters behind his defense.

With Trump sidelined from the campaign trail, there is no one currently in the GOP ranks who can replace him. A solid pro-MAGA surrogate VP pick could be the answer.

She or he would be able to travel the country and draw attention to the ongoing farce trial in New York that has taken crucial time and money away from the campaign.

Does anybody honestly believe this trial is not politically motivated? Or that Trump will get a fair and impartial jury in liberal Manhattan? These are questions the GOP running mate can raise across the country in pro-Trump strongholds.

All Trump's opponents want is to stop him by any means necessary, including locking him up. Democrats don't care if they forever damage the judicial process by weaponizing it.

The reason Democrats need to stop Trump is because their own candidate is so weak. Joe Biden these days looks like he can barely walk as he gets off his helicopter. Not a great message to the world.

They may succeed in getting a conviction, but in the process give Trump forces even more reason to vote this November.

It's going to be difficult for the former president to endure the unprecedented media and legal barrage he's facing. When prospective jurors were brought in on Monday, Trump already looked shaky and exhausted. That's why getting a running mate soon could be critical while he is held hostage in the trial.

Even if he's convicted in the next few months, Trump can still run for president and become commander-in-chief. But it could lead to efforts by Democrats to block him from doing so.

The prosecution is leading with two completely non-credible witnesses, Stormy Daniels and sketchy lawyer Michael Cohen.

But Democrats are hoping Trump loses his temper during the trial or is charged with contempt.

Whoever the running mate is will be instantly the subject of a barrage of attacks. The crop of potential candidates includes South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, New York congresswoman Elise Stefanik, Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, and former congresswoman and Naval Reserve Officer Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii. Other names are Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama and Arkansas Gov. and former White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Leading what's described as an Apprentice-like search is Trump adviser Susie Wiles, and the campaign has already hired a firm to vet candidates. Also influential in picking a running mate will be Donald Trump Jr. and Melania.