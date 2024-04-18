Mark Earth Day in Little Rock, North Little Rock with events across the metro

Earth Day is Monday, and there are a few events around the Little Rock metro area to mark the occasion, either this weekend or on Earth Day itself. The following is not a comprehensive list.

SATURDAY

“Impact the Rock: A Day of Unity and Service: Earth Day Edition” kicks off with breakfast at 8 a.m. Saturday in Union Park at Walker Street and West 38th Street in Little Rock.

Hosted by the nonprofit Points of Light and the city, the event offers three ways to volunteer:

Join a beautification project here or here.

Work in the street, park, trail or flowerbed that you or your group has adopted, through April 27.

Create your own project. Notify Karen Sykes at ksykes@littlerock.gov, so that she can check on the park's availability.

MONDAY

The North Little Rock Public Library System will host at least two events.

Argenta Library, a branch located at 420 Main St., will have an Earth Day Celebration designed for children age 11 or younger.

The event “honors the achievements of the environmental movement and raises awareness of the need to protect Earth’s natural resources for future generations,” according to the library’s website.

Planned hands-on experiences include storytelling, designing flower pots, planting flowers and flower crafts.

Baby-Time Earth Day stories and flower planting are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Monday. Flower pot designing and more plantings are set for 4 p.m.

The Laman Public Library at 2801 Orange St. plans to hold an all-ages activity on making seed paper in its studio at 5 p.m. Monday.

Participants are invited to “learn a fun way to recycle scraps into beautiful handmade paper that will bloom into inviting wildflowers.” All materials will be provided, according to the website.

Visitors also can cut and paste a patchwork planet collage at the Central Arkansas Library System's Fletcher Library, 823 N. Buchanan St. in Little Rock, from 3-4:30 p.m. Monday.

Environmentalism and what the planet means to you will be discussed, according to the library’s website. This event is designed for ages 9-19.

Trinity Episcopal Cathedral at 310 West 17th St. in Little Rock will host a free Earth Day Banquet from 6-8 p.m. Monday.

This is a “ritual meal celebrating Creation,” according to the event website. Attendees are asked to bring a special stone, a flower, a leaf, a poem, or anything that is meaningful to them.