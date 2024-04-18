Former Big Ten LB visiting Arkansas

A former Big Ten linebacker is on an official visit to Arkansas.

Charlotte transfer linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green arrived in Fayetteville on Thursday. He posted his visit on his instagram account.

In his lone season at Charlotte, Hill-Green, 6-2, 232 pounds, played in 11 games while starting seven and was the second leading tackler on the team with 73 tackles. He also had 9 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, a forced fumble and 3 pass breakups.

He was named third-team All-AAC in his lone season for the 49ers.

He signed with Michigan out of high school and played two seasons in Ann Arbor. He had 50 tackles and 2 tackles for loss while starting six of 14 games for the Wolverines in 2021.

ESPN rated him a 4-star recruit and the No. 30 outside linebacker in the nation for the 2020 class as a senior at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Md.



