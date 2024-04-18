Former Louisville head coach Kenny Payne joins Hogs’ staff as associate head basketball coach





FAYETTEVILLE — Kenny Payne is coming to the University of Arkansas men’s basketball program as the first assistant coach announced on Razorbacks Coach John Calipari’s staff.

Calipari announced Payne’s hiring Thursday in a news release.

Payne, 57, will have the title of associate head coach for the Razorbacks after a rough two seasons as the head coach at Louisville, his alma mater.

Payne was fired at Louisville after going 4-28 and 8-24 the past two seasons, including 5-35 in Atlantic Coast Conference games.

Arkansas will be the second college program with Payne on Calipari’s staff. Payne was a Kentucky assistant for Calipari for 10 seasons from 2009-10 through 2019-20 before going to the NBA as an assistant coach for the New York Knicks.

Before going to Kentucky, Payne’s first coaching job was as an assistant at Oregon from 2004-09.

When Calipari drew two technical fouls and an automatic ejection in Kentucky’s game at Arkansas in 2020 with 8:19 left in the second half, Payne took over as acting coach and led the Wildcats to a 73-66 victory after they trailed 47-44.

Payne played forward on Louisville’s 1986 national championship team and was a first-round NBA Draft pick by the Philadelphia 76ers.

At Kentucky, Payne helped the Wildcats win the 2012 national championship and advance to three other Finals Fours. He was on Coach Dana Altman’s staff at Oregon when the Ducks played in the 2007 Final Four.