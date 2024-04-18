‘Free bases’ push Trojans by Bears

CONWAY -- For University of Central Arkansas baseball Coach Nick Harlan, it was simple.

His team fell 8-4 to the University of Arkansas-Little on Wednesday night at Bear Stadium in the first meeting of the Governor's I-40 Showdown behind 7 hits, 9 walks and 1 hit batter.

"The storyline tonight is free bases," Harlan said.

UCA starter Perry Titlow allowed one run on a solo home run by Tyler Williams in the second inning.

His teammates scored two runs on an RBI single to right field by Tanner Leonard in the bottom of the second to give the Bears (13-22) a 2-1 lead.

But the free bases went from an annoyance to a certified problem in the fourth inning when, after a flyout to left field, the next three UALR batters reached on walks and forced Harlan to pull reliever Coleman MacRae and bring in Gavin Alveti.

Alveti did not record an out. Instead, he allowed a double to Noah Brewer, hit Trey Hill and hung a slider to Jake Wright, who hit a grand slam over the scoreboard in left field to make it 7-2.

"Most of the time, when you get the leadoff guy out, you can minimize at least a big inning," Harlan said. "The whole thing got going because we were behind in the count. I think the storyline is we walked nine guys and hit one."

On the other side, UALR reliever Thomas Kuykendall was mowing his way through the UCA lineup.

After allowing the RBI hit to Leonard in the second inning, Kuykendall held UCA to two baserunners over the next 6 2/3 innings, striking out six, as the Trojans (20-16) took an 8-2 lead into the ninth inning.

"He just kind of settled in," Harlan said. "I thought his temp was really good. I thought he mixed his pitches well. He was aggressive in the zone. I thought he was ready to pitch and he was hard on us."

UALR Coach Chris Curry rolled with the senior left-hander into the ninth inning, and Kuykendall struck out Casey Shipley to start the inning. But a passed ball by Hill allowed Shipley to reach safely.

To begin a slew of ninth-inning pinch-hitters for Harlan, Jake Trabbie earned a walk and Colt Sageley singled up the middle to load the bases and chase Kuykendall.

Preston Curtis hit a sacrifice fly to give the Bears a run. After Tait Joynt struck out, Leonard picked up his third RBI with a single up the middle to make it 8-4. AJ Mendolia flew out to right field as the final out with two runners on.

"I'm not giving those guys at-bats for charity reasons," Harlan said of the four pinch-hitters in the ninth. "I'm giving them at-bats because I think that they can do a job.

"Every kid that came off the bench was prepared to hit. I thought it would give us a better chance, maybe mix it up a little bit."