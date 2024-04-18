FYI Calendar: Battle of Fayetteville Saturday includes canon fire

Historically Speaking

Battle of Fayetteville -- Observation of the 161st anniversary with a synopsis of the April 18, 1863, battle; a program on Lt. Joseph Smith Robb Jr. of the First Arkansas Union Cavalry; and two cannon firings, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 20, Headquarters House Museum in Fayetteville. Free. 521-4681.

Not Strictly History Series -- "Fayetteville's Hippie Information Activists," 6:30 p.m. May 1, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

Do It Yourself!

Auditions -- For "Light Up the Sky," 7 p.m. April 22, Fort Smith Little Theatre. fslt.org/auditions.

Hear It Here!

Fort Smith Symphony -- "Star Trek Into Darkness," 7 p.m. April 20, ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $25-$65. fortsmithsymphony.org.

Take The Kids

Themed Skate Night -- With music from Taylor Swift's "The Tortured Poets Department," 6:30-9 p.m. April 19, Jones Center in Springdale. With friendship bracelet station, themed photo booth and more. $12. jonescenter.net.

Earth Day Festival -- With educational & environmental booths, live music, food trucks & treats, 3-6 p.m. April 21, Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $5-$10. bgozarks.org/events.

Holi Festival -- With a live DJ, traditional Indian foods, creative art kits, and Holi pigment powder, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 27, The Momentary in Bentonville. Hosted by the Indian Cultural Association of NWA. Free. momentary.org.

Cane Hill Community Picnic -- Bring friends, family and a picnic lunch, noon-3 p.m. April 28, west of Fayetteville at Historic Cane Hill. Free. historiccanehill.org.

Going Shopping!

Yards and Yards of Yard Sales -- April 26-28, Eureka Springs. Map at yardsyards.com.

Citywide Garage Sale -- 8 a.m. April 26-27, Bella Vista. Addresses at bellavistaar.gov/citywidegaragesale.

BGO Plant Sale -- With more than 25 local creators, curators, and entrepreneurs, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 27, Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Free, but register at bgozarks.org.

Make/Learn Something

CACHE Social Hour -- For emerging theater professionals, 4:30 p.m. April 22, The Medium in Springdale. RSVP at tickettailor.com/events/cache.

Mosaic Jewelry Workshop -- With Stevie Stevens, 1-4 p.m. April 27, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $70. ozarkfolkways.org.

Walk & Talk Art

Artist Lecture -- With Madjer Linares, 5:30 p.m. April 19, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free; register at fsram.org.

Artists' Reception -- And grand opening, 6-9 p.m. April 25, ARt de Centrale Gallery, 117 W. Emma Ave. in Springdale. facebook.com/events/723670946620494/.

Spring Art Walk -- Beginning at 6:30 p.m. April 25, including an Art Wine Crawl from 5-9 p.m. April 26 & culminating with artists all over downtown Springdale, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 27. downtownspringdale.org/artwalk.

Evening in Amsterdam -- Fort Smith Regional Art Museum's second annual "Art 'Round the World" Gala with music by Larry B's Soul Experience, 6 p.m. April 27, Fort Smith Convention Center. $150. fsram.org.

Lanuti's Glass Studio Show -- 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. May 3-4, 623 E. Rock St. in Fayetteville. Free. 200-8207.

Park It!

Forest Forensics -- With Dr. Fred Paillet, 2 p.m. April 21, Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Time For Theater

"Laughs In Spanish" -- Part caper comedy and part telenovela, it's Miami's biggest art event of the year, but Mariana's art gallery is an active crime scene, 2 p.m Sunday; 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday, through May 5, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20-$64. theatre2.org.

Do Something New

Open Mic Poetry Slam -- With the theme "Dreamers and Feelers," 6-8 p.m. April 19, King Opera House in Van Buren. Hosted by Arts on Main. Free. artsonmainvb.com.

Weekend Starts -- A series kickoff with laser light show and silent disco, 7-10 p.m. April 19-20, Fay Jones Woods in the Lower Ramble in Fayetteville. Free. fayetteville-ar.gov/4232/Arts-and-Culture.

Carving In The Ozarks -- A chainsaw art festival, April 26-27, behind the CS Banking Center on U.S. 62 in Eureka Springs. visiteurekasprings.com.

Let's Dance!

World Ballet Series -- "Swan Lake," 7 p.m. April 18, ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $35-$125. ticketmaster.com.

"Carmina Burana" -- With NWA Ballet Theatre and UA's Schola Cantorum, 7:30 p.m. April 26-27, Faulkner Performing Arts Center in Fayetteville. $30-$35. nwaballettheatre.org.

Eat & Drink

Springtime Spring Rolls -- An immersive hands-on experience, 6-8 p.m. April 19, Arts on Main in Van Buren. $45. artsonmainvb.com.

Arkansas State Chili Championship -- 12:30-4 p.m. April 20, Holiday Island Country Club near Eureka Springs. $8 for tasting. 845-235-3073 or chiliskf@gmail.com.

