Hogs set to host LB for official visit on Friday

Arkansas is expected to host another linebacker for an official visit on Friday.

Larry Worth, 6-4, 220 pounds, had 63 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 3 quarterback hurries, 2 pass breakups, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and an interception in 13 games for Jacksonville State last year.

He recorded 12 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and a sack in a 34-31 victory over Louisiana in the New Orleans Bowl in December. He broke the New Orleans Bowl record for most assisted tackles in the game with eight.

Worth had 20 tackles and a forced fumble as a freshman during the 2022 season. He wasn't rated by any of the major recruiting services as a senior at Baldwin High School in Jacksonville, Fla., in 2022.

He entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

The Hogs hosted former Charlotte linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green for an official visit on Thursday. He’s expected to leave early Friday morning.