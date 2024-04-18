Lack of sleep fails to hinder Wesneski; Smyly gets a save

PHOENIX -- Cody Bellinger hit a go-ahead home run in the sixth inning, Hayden Wesneski threw four innings of scoreless relief and the Chicago Cubs beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3 on Wednesday.

The Cubs took two of three in the hard-fought series, which included two extra-inning games.

Wesneski (1-0) earned the win in his first game of the season just hours after being called up from Class AAA Iowa. The right-hander saved a tired bullpen, giving up just one hit while striking out two.

"I thought it was our best pitching performance considering everything," Cubs Manager Craig Counsell said.

Cubs starting pitcher and Conway native Jordan Wicks gave up 2 runs and 5 hits with a walk over 4 1/3 innings. The lefty struck out five. Drew Smyly (Little Rock Central, Arkansas Razorbacks) earned his first save of the season, getting the final two outs.

Wesneski said he got the call to the big leagues at 1 a.m. after last night's Class AAA game and had to fly from Des Moines, Iowa, to Chicago before taking another flight to Phoenix. He got to Chase Field about 1 1/2 hours before the afternoon game and delivered a gem on essentially zero sleep.

"Filling up the zone, getting ahead," Wesneski said. "It's hard to think when your brain's off, so just did my thing and didn't overthink it."

Bellinger homered off Arizona right-hander Brandon Pfaadt -- launching a sweeper into the right-center seats -- for a 3-2 lead. Pfaadt (1-1) gave up three runs, including two earned, over seven innings.

"Going into extra innings two times in one series takes a toll on the bullpen, so going seven today was big," Pfaadt said. "I think there's some good to come out of it, for sure."

The Cubs added two more runs in the eighth, including one on Michael Busch's RBI single. The rookie recently tied a franchise record with home runs in five consecutive games. Mike Tauchman added an RBI double.

Ketel Marte gave the D-backs a 1-0 lead with his third leadoff home run of the season and eighth of his career.

It was the second baseman's second at-bat in a row with a home run after he hit a tying shot with two outs in the ninth during the team's come-from-behind 12-11 win on Tuesday. He followed Wednesday's home run with a double in the third and an RBI single in the fifth that tied the game at 2-2.

Joc Pederson hit a home run in the ninth to cut the Cubs' lead to 5-3.

D-backs third baseman Eugenio Suarez had a tough day in the field with two errors, including one that led to an unearned run.

"We just didn't execute in a couple critical areas," D-backs Manager Torey Lovullo said. "Defensively, you saw there were some miscues. We had some opportunities offensively, but we couldn't cash in and get the big hit. It's frustrating."

Chicago Cubs' Nico Hoerner (2) scores their first run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)



Chicago Cubs pitcher Hayden Wesneski (19) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Phoenix. Chicago won 5-3. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)



Chicago Cubs' Mike Tauchman (40) gets high-fives from teammates after scoring against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)



Chicago Cubs third baseman Christopher Morel (5) throws to first to complete a double play against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)



Arizona Diamondbacks second base Ketel Marte (4) celebrates with Eugenio Suárez, right, after hitting a home run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)



Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Randal Grichuk watches Chicago Cubs' Dansby Swanson single drop in front of him during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)



Chicago Cubs pitcher Jordan Wicks throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)



Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Brandon Pfaadt throws against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

