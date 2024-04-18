McNeese State presidency finalists named; UA-Fort Smith provost no longer in running

Shadow JQ Robinson, provost at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, is no longer in the running for McNeese State University president in Lake Charles, La.

The McNeese State University presidential search committee voted unanimously to name two finalists to present to the full Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System, it announced Wednesday.

The finalists are:

Andy Benoit Jr., vice president of enrollment management, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

Wade Rousse, executive vice president, McNeese State University.

Robinson, 48, was one of four people named by the search committee as a semifinalist April 5. He went through a round of interviews on April 16. Robinson has been UA-Fort Smith's provost since July 1, 2022.

The other semifinalist who did not reach the finalist stage is Allen Vital, chief of staff at the office of the president at the Southern University System

The Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System will meet April 25 to interview the finalists and select the next president, McNeese State officials said.