Home BancShares Inc. is scheduled to release first-quarter 2024 financial results this morning before the stock market opens.

Executive management will hold a conference call with the investment community at 1 p.m. today to discuss the report. Access is available at (833) 470-1428, passcode 421224. A replay will be available for one week at (866) 813-9403, passcode: 724868. The call also is available through the company's website, homebancshares.com.

Industry analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research are projecting the bank will deliver 46 cents per share in earnings.

Home BancShares is a bank holding company in Conway that operates as Centennial Bank in the majority of its service area, which includes branches in Arkansas, Florida, south Alabama, Texas and New York City.

-- Andrew Moreau

Rivian Automotive Inc. will cut another 1% of its workforce, the second round of layoffs this year as the electric vehicle industry grapples with flagging consumer demand.

"We continue to work to right-size the business and ensure alignment to our priorities," the company said in an emailed statement. "This was a difficult decision, but a necessary one to support our goal to be gross margin positive by the end of the year."

The move comes about two months after Rivian cut 10% of its salaried staff as high interest rates and economic headwinds compounded the company's ongoing challenges with scaling production. The prior round of cuts focused on product teams and those working on its commercial electric vehicle business, while the latest move will mostly affect support and back-office workers.

Rivian had 16,790 employees as of Dec. 31, suggesting the latest cuts could amount to 150 or more jobs.

Electric vehicle market leader Tesla Inc. said this week it would reduce its global headcount by more than 10%, underscoring the deep strains running through the market for plug-in vehicles. Consumer enthusiasm has waned amid high prices for many electric vehicles and spotty charging infrastructure.

-- Bloomberg News

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 883.50, down 17.25 points.

"The S&P 500 index slid for a fourth consecutive day as market participants reassess rate expectations following recent inflationary data and comments from Federal Reserve officials reducing the probability of near-term interest rate cuts," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.