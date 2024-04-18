Minor league baseball

NATURALS 3, ROCKHOUNDS 2

Dillan Shrum hit a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to snap a 2-2 tie and the Northwest Arkansas Naturals went on to a win over the Midland RockHounds on Wednesday evening at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale.

Northwest Arkansas reliever Anderson Paulino tossed a pair of scoreless innings of relief to notch his third save and give the Naturals (4-7) their first home win of the season. The Naturals scored two runs in the bottom of the second to grab a 2-1 lead. Rodolfo Duran drove in a run with a sacrifice fly and Diego Hernandez followed with an RBI single to give Northwest Arkansas the lead.

Midland (8-3) tied the game in the top of the fourth on Jeremy Eierman's run-scoring groundout before Shrum hit his second homer of the season for the game-winner.

The RockHounds out-hit the Naturals 8-5.

Anthony Simonelli (1-0) picked up the win for the Naturals with two scoreless innings of relief. He struck out three and walked none.

TRAVELERS 6, ROUGHRIDERS 1

The Arkansas Travelers extended their winning streak to six games Wednesday and scored all their runs with two outs in a victory over the Frisco RoughRiders at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Kaden Polcovich got the Travelers on the board first with an RBI single to center field in the bottom of the second that scored Ben Ramirez, who reached base on a double sandwiched between a Jared Oliva groundout and Jake Anchia popout.

Frisco (7-4) tied the game at 1-1 in the fifth on an RBI single from Max Acosta that scored Josh Hatcher from second. Arkansas reestablished its one-run lead in the bottom half of the inning on a solo home run by Tyler Locklear, his second of the season.

The Travelers held their 2-1 lead until the eighth inning, when they tacked on four insurance runs to set the final score. A single to center field by Spencer Packard scored Ramirez and Polcovich. Packard then scored along with Cole Young after a fielding error by Acosta, Frisco's shortstop, off the bat of Locklear.

Travelers starter Logan Evans (1-1) got the win, giving up 1 run on 4 hits and 2 walks while striking out 1 in 6 innings. Luis Curvelo relieved Evans and dealt 2 perfect innings while striking out 4, then Travis Kuhn came on in the ninth to add another perfect inning while striking out 2.

The Travelers have given up no more than three runs on their current winning streak, which they began after losing four of their first five games.