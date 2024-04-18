BASKETBALL

Zion out for play-in game

Zion Williamson has been ruled out of the New Orleans Pelicans' Western Conference play-in game against the Sacramento Kings on Friday night because of a left hamstring injury -- and is expected to miss up to two weeks should New Orleans advance to the NBA playoffs. The injury occurred with about three minutes remaining in a 110-106 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in New Orleans' play-in tournament opener at home on Tuesday night. The club announced Wednesday that imaging confirmed he had a strained hamstring and that he would be re-evaluated in about two weeks. Williamson's status is the latest in a series of untimely injuries during his first five NBA seasons and removes the Pelicans leading scorer from their lineup for a do-or-die, play-in tournament finale that will decide the eighth seed in the Western Conference playoffs. Williamson scored 40 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the loss to the Lakers on Tuesday night.

TENNIS

Gauff advances in Germany

Coco Gauff battled her way to the quarterfinals of the Porsche Grand Prix on Wednesday with a hard-fought 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 win over compatriot Sachia Vickery. The 134th-ranked Vickery created 19 break points but could only convert seven of them against the world No. 3 in the second round. Gauff had 15 double faults in the match, but rallied from 4-2 down in the final set before winning in 2 hours, 26 minutes with her first match point. In the other second-round match Wednesday, second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka advanced when her opponent and close friend Paula Badosa retired at 3-3 in the third set with an apparent leg injury. Badosa had a medical timeout while leading at 5-4 in the second set and returned with strapping on her left leg. "I feel so bad for her... I don't have any emotions right now, I'm not happy, I'm not sad," said Sabalenka, who advanced 7-6 (4), 4-6, 3-3, retired. Emma Raducanu powered to a 6-2, 6-1 win over former top-ranked player Angelique Kerber in a first-round meeting of two players with wild cards for the draw.

Nadal ousted in Spain

Rafael Nadal's first tournament since January lasted only two matches with the Spaniard losing 7-5, 6-1 to Alex de Minaur at the clay-court Barcelona Open on Wednesday. Nadal, back from an injury layoff, looked like his old self for brief moments in the second-round match but couldn't keep up with the 11th-ranked De Minaur. "The moment I lost the first set, the match was over," Nadal said. "I can't play a three-hour match right now. This wasn't the place for me to give everything I have. We'll see what happens in Paris. I want to be competitive there, that's where I have to give it all." Nadal is a 14-time winner at the French Open, which begins next month.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

Transfers immediately eligible

NCAA athletes will be immediately eligible to play no matter how many times they transfer -- as long as they meet academic requirements -- after the association fast-tracked legislation Wednesday to fall in line with a recent court order. The NCAA announced the Division I Council's decision becomes official today when its meeting adjourns. The change still needs to be ratified by the DI Board next week, but that is expected. The new rules will go into effect immediately, though in reality they have already been enacted through a lawsuit filed late last year. Transfer windows, which are sport-specific, remain in place and require undergraduate athletes to enter their names into the portal at certain times to be immediately eligible at a new school.

BASEBALL

Verlander to start Friday

Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander will make his season debut Friday night at the Washington Nationals. Houston Manager Joe Espada made the announcement Wednesday. "Getting him back is huge because it brings a level of confidence to our team, a boost of confidence that we're going to get someone who's been an MVP, a Cy Young (winner) on the mound," Espada said. "It's (good) for the morale and to get stuff started and moving in the right direction." The three-time Cy Young Award winner opened the season on the injured list with inflammation in his right shoulder. He made two rehabilitation starts, the first for Triple-A Sugar Land on April 7 before Saturday's start for Double-A Corpus Christi. Espada wouldn't say how many pitches the 41-year-old would be limited to but said they'll keep an eye on his workload.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) goes to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis and forward Taurean Prince in the first half of an NBA basketball play-in tournament game Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)



New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) slam dunks over Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in the second half of an NBA basketball play-in tournament game Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in New Orleans. The Lakers won 110-106. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)



New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) goes to the basket over Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in the second half of an NBA basketball play-in tournament game Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in New Orleans. The Lakers won 110-106. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)



New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) goes to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis and forward Taurean Prince in the first half of an NBA basketball play-in tournament game Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)



New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) goes to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis and forward Taurean Prince in the first half of an NBA basketball play-in tournament game Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

