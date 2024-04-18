Police searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run at Park Plaza Mall

Police on Thursday were looking for the driver who, on Wednesday afternoon, hit and killed a pedestrian in the Park Plaza Mall parking lot before fleeing the scene, authorities said.

The hit-and-run collision killed Gayle Sipes, 79, of Little Rock in the parking lot of the mall at 6000 W. Markham St., a Little Rock Police news release states. Officers arrived around 3:30 p.m., while a preliminary fatality report lists the time of the crash as 3:21 p.m.

That preliminary report, written by Little Rock Police, identified the vehicle as a Chevrolet that fled the area to the north, on McKinley Street.

Officers found Sipes on the ground near the Dillard's entrance, and she died at an area hospital, authorities said.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the mall said they were working with authorities to help identify the driver.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to the individual and their family," the statement from Angela Rachels said. "We are fully cooperating with law enforcement on this investigation and have provided them with access to our security footage. The safety of our guests remains our top priority."