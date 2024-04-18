POPNOTES | OPINION: Patricia Highsmith’s classic thriller gets another go-round in Netflix series

In 1955, Patricia Highsmith unleashed the character Tom Ripley on the world.

In her book "The Talented Mr. Ripley," Highsmith introduced us to an unprepossessing young man, an unreliable narrator, a failed actor struggling to subsist in Manhattan by any means necessary, getting by by running petty swindles and confidence games.

Out of the blue, he's thrown a lifeline by a shipping magnate, Herbert Greenleaf, who mistakenly believes Ripley is a good friend of his unfocused son Dickie, who has been dawdling his life away in Italy. Herbert wants Ripley to go to Italy and convince Dickie to return home and join the family business. While Ripley isn't a great friend of Dickie's -- he barely remembers meeting him -- he agrees to travel to Italy on the old man's dime.

When he arrives in the Amalfi Coast town of Mongibello (modeled on the actual city of Positano; the current Netflix series "Ripley" is set and largely shot in Atrani, six or so miles to the east), Ripley contrives to run into Dickie -- who doesn't quite remember him either -- and his girlfriend, Marge. Soon Dickie has invited Ripley -- whom he assumes is of similar background to himself -- to live with him in his villa. (The villa in the Netflix series is an airbnb on the isle of Capri, a 2 ½ hour ferry ride from Atrani.)

Initially Dickie and Ripley get along great, in large part because Dickie is flattered by Ripley's attention. But things get awkward when Dickie realizes Ripley has developed an obsession, not just with him, but with becoming him. What ensues is a dark story of identity theft and murder in which Highsmith performs a neat trick. Ripley, awkward, mediocre and not very good-looking, enlists the empathy of readers. We understand his motivations and root for him to succeed.

It's not so much that we love Ripley. We don't. His skills -- his talents -- are modest. He is a capable forger and a willing smuggler. He is a quick study who reads people well, has an ear for accents and languages, and can maintain his composure under pressure. Superficially he's charming, but it's a veneer that rubs off after a while.

People get tired of Ripley; sooner or later they begin to perceive him as obsequious and insecure. Ripley knows this -- he has a knack for sensing when he's pushed too hard. He understands when he's exhausted Dickie's patience.

Andrew Scott stars as Tom Ripley in the Netflix series "Ripley." (Netflix)



What we find compelling about Ripley is that we recognize a version of ourselves in him that struggles to maintain appearances and aspires to finer things. It's the part of us that lets the rest of us down, the weak part that caves to temptation, that covets and takes shortcuts, a misbegotten human germ at the core of us all.

Some people don't like the character; some people profess to be repulsed by him. But at some level we understand him, even if we find his amorality and willingness to hurt others disgusting. A measure of self-loathing is inherent is Ripley's character; anyone who understands what it is like to feel like an imposter might relate to Ripley.

But there's a difference between feeling like an imposter, which a lot of us do from time to time, and being an imposter, which is arguably Ripley's entire life. Highsmith doesn't really give us a lot of background on the character; we know he's an orphan, raised by a parsimonious and resentful aunt who's always willing to tell him what a burden he has been.

He has tortured himself by hanging on the periphery of posh crowds, forever without the means to genuinely participate in the party. He can pass as one of their number sometimes, though there are always those who mark him as a phoney, but he can't pick up a tab.

Matt Damon as Tom Ripley and Jude Law as DIckie Greenleaf in Anthony Minghella's 1999 version of "The Talented Mr. Ripley."



Tom and Jay

One way to look at Ripley is as a wilier version of Gatsby, one who didn't make a fortune bootlegging. But while Gatsby, with his naive faith in the American dream, is able to re-invent himself as a romantic playboy putting on extravagant parties in hopes of attracting his true love, Ripley is a parasite who essentially steals the lives of others. For the "innocent" Gatsby, the trappings of wealth are a means to get him what he really wants: the love of Daisy Buchanan.

Dennis Hopper as Tom Ripley in Wim Wenders' 1977 film "The American Friend."



But what does Ripley want?

This is a good question, never completely answered by Highsmith in any of the five novels she wrote about the character. Ripley seems to like the good life, fine watches and art, and the security that having money brings. His interest in Dickie isn't quite sexual; though some have read it this way, Highsmith said the character was generally disinterested in sex except as a tool to manipulate others.

In the current Netflix series "Ripley," based on "The Talented Mr. Ripley" and written and directed by Steven Zaillian, Ripley is played by Andrew Scott, one of those high-powered Irish actors who, though he has been working steadily since the '90s, seemed to have just exploded on the scene.

He played the "hot" priest in the second season of "Fleabag" and had a leading role in Andrew Haigh's 2023 film "All of Us Strangers." While he's 47 years old, it's no struggle for him to pass as a character in his early 30s, as a character in the series describes him. (In Highsmith's novel, Ripley is 25, and his motives seem obscure even to himself; the Netflix version makes Ripley's predatory nature clear from the beginning.)

Ripley has been portrayed on screen before: by Alain Delon in the 1960 Réné Clement film "Plein soleil," also known as "Purple Noon"; Dennis Hopper in Wim Wenders' 1977 "The American Friend" (based on the 1974 novel "Ripley's Game" and incorporating some elements of Highsmith's 1970 novel "Ripley Under Ground"); by John Malkovich in 2002's "Ripley's Game"; Barry Pepper in 2005's "Ripley Under Ground," and by Matt Damon in Anthony Minghella's 1999 version of "The Talented Mr. Ripley."

In terms of story, Minghella's movie may hew closer to Highsmith's original plot than any other Ripley movie ("Plein soleil" ends with Ripley walking unknowingly into a police trap) but the casting of Damon struck some critics -- me included -- as strange. In 1999, Damon wasn't the full-blown movie star he is now. He came across as pretty, slight and callow, like a '90s Leonardo Di Caprio Lite (Di Caprio was Minghella's first choice to play Ripley). He made an extremely pretty Ripley (so did Delon in "Plein soleil").

That's not to say Minghella's "Ripley" didn't work -- it did, as a kind of arty travelogue with murder, but it wasn't very true to the spirit of Highsmith's novel. It was more a work of high-end fashion fantasy; throw in a few musical numbers and it could have been taken for a Baz Luhrmann film. It was fine, but not really Highsmith's Ripley.

While the eight-episode Neflix series might in the end be most notable for its gorgeous high-contrast monochromatic photography that reinforces the narrative's film noir roots, it feels most faithful to the spirit of the novels. It takes plenty of liberties with the source material -- the characters are older, the time period is shifted from the mid-'50s to 1961-62 -- but its portraits of Ripley and Dickie are psychologically astute.

We can glimpse in Johnny Flynn's Dickie Greenleaf a genuine curiosity about Ripley -- he seems to immediately see through Ripley's facade but allows him to insinuate his way into his life anyway. Dickie might have some romantic feelings for Ripley, or he might be a compassionate trust-fund kid genuinely interested in helping his old stateside acquaintance, this friend of a friend, elevate himself.

Even when he's finally breaking up with Ripley, we get a sense that it's more at the behest of his girlfriend Marge (Dakota Fanning) than because he's fed up with Ripley. He's not laying the blame off on her though. Dickie is smart enough to understand that Ripley is a not a positive presence; Ripley has lied to his father and dissembled to him. He knows that Ripley's obsession with him is unhealthy. But it's also flattering.

The monster likes him. Therefore the monster is not a monster.

And he isn't. Ripley does what he does not because he enjoys it, but because he feels he has no choice. It's either act or be exposed.

Barry Pepper as Tom Ripley in 2005's "Ripley Under Ground."



Ripley and the Ripper

About halfway through the British true crime series "The Long Shadow," a dramatization of the five-year manhunt for the so-called "Yorkshire Ripper," Detective Inspector Jim Hobson (a real person, played by Lee Ingleby) pays a visit to dying Detective Chief Superintendent Dennis Hoban (a real person, played by Toby Jones) to bring his old boss, who's been the initial investigating officer, up to speed on the lack of progress in the search for the killer.

As he delivers the disappointing news, the detective allows that it's been bad luck that they "haven't met" the killer yet.

"Oh, but you have met him," Hoban says. He goes on to say that police have surely interrogated the killer. But he didn't seem like a monster -- he wasn't a monster -- so they let him go.

Hoban, it turned out, was right. The man eventually identified as the Ripper, Peter Sutcliffe, was interviewed by West Yorkshire police nine times before he was arrested for driving with switched license plates, setting off a chain of events that eventually led to his confessing to 13 murders.

In an era before DNA evidence, before computers, when all information was recorded on index cards and filed in the evidence room, the very scope of the Ripper investigation -- which involved thousands of police officers, more than 2.5 million hours combing through paperwork and more than 30,000 statements -- helped Sutcliffe avoid being identified as the suspect.

The police collected so much evidence that the floor of the room they stored it in had to be reinforced to keep it from caving in. Cross-referencing information was tedious, and even when multiple pieces of evidence pointed to Sutcliffe, it was easy to overlook the connections.

Sutcliffe, who closely resembled several of the composite images of the Ripper police made from victims' descriptions during the investigation, had even been arrested in the Ripper's stalking grounds with a hammer -- the Ripper's weapon of choice -- in his possession. But police assumed he was just an ordinary burglar, or, more precisely, someone contemplating a burglary.

Sutcliffe, who died in prison of covid-19 in 2020, was -- in part -- able to elude law enforcement because he was recognizably human. He was not special. He could walk among us without anyone thinking anything at all about him.

It is this ordinariness that Ripley wants to escape; this sense of being like everybody else. Scott plays him as taciturn but articulate, more careful than brilliant in his schemes. He murders as a last resort, but without regret.

Because, he is convinced, he has to.

John Malkovich as Tom Ripley in 2002's "Ripley's Game."










