BASKETBALL

Raptors' center receives lifetime ban

Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter was banned for life from the NBA on Wednesday after a league probe found he disclosed confidential information to sports bettors and wagered on games, even betting on the Raptors to lose.

Porter is the second person to be banned by Commissioner Adam Silver for violating league rules. The other was now-former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling in 2014, shortly after Silver took office.

In making the announcement, Silver called Porter's actions "blatant."

"There is nothing more important than protecting the integrity of NBA competition for our fans, our teams and everyone associated with our sport, which is why Jontay Porter's blatant violations of our gaming rules are being met with the most severe punishment," Silver said.

The investigation started once the league learned from "licensed sports betting operators and an organization that monitors legal betting markets" about unusual gambling patterns surrounding Porter's performance in a game on March 20 against Sacramento. The league determined that Porter gave a bettor information about his own health status prior that game and said that another individual -- known to be an NBA bettor -- placed an $80,000 bet that Porter would not hit the numbers set for him in parlays through an online sports book. That bet would have won $1.1 million.

Porter took himself out of that game after less than three minutes, claiming illness, none of his stats meeting the totals set in the parlay. The $80,000 bet was frozen and not paid out, the league said, and the NBA started an investigation not long afterward.

"You don't want this for the kid, you don't want this for our team and we don't want this for our league, that's for sure," Raptors President Masai Ujiri said Wednesday in Toronto, speaking shortly before the NBA announced Porter's ban. "My first reaction is obviously surprise, because none of us, I don't think anybody, saw this coming."

FILE - Toronto Raptors center Jontay Porter (34) and Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) are shown in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 11, 2024, in Denver. The NBA banned Toronto two-way player Jontay Porter on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, after a league probe found he disclosed confidential information to sports bettors and bet on games.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

