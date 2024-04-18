Report: Oklahoma State transfer center considering trip to Arkansas

A high profile basketball transfer is considering a visit to Arkansas, according to On3.com’s Joe Tipton.

Oklahoma State transfer center Brandon Garrison, 6-11, 245 pounds was a familiar name to Arkansas fans during his recruiting process. The former McDonald’s All American visited the Hogs once while being recruited by former coach Eric Musselman.

Tipton reports Garrison is considering an official visit to Texas this weekend and is considering an official visit to Arkansas next week.

He averaged 7.5 points and 5.3 rebounds in 22.7 minutes of play per game whole starting 29 of 32 games for the Cowboys as a freshman.

Garrison ranked fifth in the Big 12 in block shots with 1.47 per game and his 47 block shots were the most ever by an Oklahoma State freshman. His 58.9% field goal percentage is fourth-best all-time among Cowboy freshmen. He dunked a team-high 22 times.

He was a consensus 4-star prospect by the four major recruiting services in the 2023 class.

On3.com industry ranking rates him the No. 6 center and the No. 16 overall transfer in the NCAA transfer portal.







