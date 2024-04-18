‘Ripley’: How many murderers?

Researching the character of Tom Ripley, the banal antihero at the heart of Netflix series "Ripley," suggests a thought experiment. How many murderers will you encounter in your lifetime?

Some say the average person walks past 36 murderers in his or her lifetime. If you ask Google, this is the figure that pops up first, posited without attribution in the New York Post. But to be fair, since 1981 or so I've heard dozens of police officers say similar things. Sometimes the number is as high as 50, sometimes as low as a dozen. But I couldn't find any definitive studies or figures.

Common sense says that people who live in densely populated areas will probably walk by way more murderers in their lifetime, while people who live in rural areas might not encounter any. By "average person," I guess we would throw out people who work or live in correctional institutions and whatever hermits may be holed up in dem thar woods.

Coming up with a fair estimate of how many murderers are out there is pretty tricky. A scary number of murders go "unclosed" -- not only are they unsolved, but sometimes police have no idea who committed them. More than 40% of homicides don't result in an arrest and conviction. So a lot of people get away with murder.

Still, we have a rough idea of how many murders are committed. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime says the international murder rate is 6.6 murders per 100,000. While we can't know for certain how many perpetrators murder more than once, despite what our pop culture suggests, the number is extremely low -- studies have shown that less than 1% of murderers who are released from prison ever kill again. (In the U.S., murderers have the lowest rate of recidivism of all felons. My intuition tells me that a murderer is more likely to commit a second murder in prison than on the street. Which is why such a relative high percentage of prison trusties are convicted murderers; as the old jailhouse adage goes, a murderer is someone who has taken care of their problem.)

So, let's say five murderers per 100,000 population? And that includes potential murderers -- if you walk by a crib with a future Ted Bundy or Jeffrey Dahmer in it, you get credit with walking past a murderer, even if that murderer doesn't commit murder in your lifetime.

Now all we have to do is figure out how many people the average person walks past in a day; which seems impossible. Maybe 100? If you live in a big city and walk a lot, it's easily in the thousands. Let's say 200 -- just a wild guess.

Now we need to calculate a reasonable number of days to allow for walking past other people. Studies have the average life span in the United States is a little over 78 years; the world average is just over 71, and let's take 10 years off of that for early childhood and debilitated old age and the odd stay-at-home weekend. For the sake of easy math, let's say that the average person spends 60 years walking past other people.

That's 200 people per day times 365 days per year times 60 years, which comes out to 780,000. Which means, using our rate of .00005 murderers per 100,000 people, we would encounter 39 in our lifetime.

Many of the 780,000 will be people we walk past again and again. And the more unique people you walk past, the better your chances of walking past a murderer. I've easily walked past a million people -- go to a few concerts and sporting events and the numbers climb pretty quickly. And even if we cut the number in half, that still leaves us with 19.5 murderers close enough to reach out and touch us.

Is that fair? I don't know -- it's easy to poke holes in all these calculations. How do we define "walking past"? Maybe we limit this to people within arms length? People whom we're close enough to speak to or greet with a wave?

In any case, they are out there. You walk right past them. And sometimes you smile and say hello.



