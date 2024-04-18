High School scores and roundups

Wednesday's scores

BASEBALL

Batesville 11-7, Searcy 1-1

Benton 10, Hot Springs 0

Bigelow 15, Magnet Cove 0

Bryant 8, Little Rock Catholic 2

Conway St. Joseph 11,

Mount Vernon-Enola 1

Gosnell 14, Manila 0

Hillcrest 14, Crowley's Ridge 0

Joe T. Robinson 5, Lonoke 4

Jonesboro 3, Little Rock Central 2

Jonesboro Westside 2, Cedar Ridge 0

McCrory 2, Southside Batesville 1

Morrilton 10, Waldron 0

Paris 5, Lamar 1

Riverside 6, Rector 0

Valley View 10-10,

Greene County Tech 0-0

West Side Greers Ferry 6, Viola 0

SOFTBALL

Ashdown 2, Hope 0

Bismarck 15, Prescott 0

Buffalo Island Central 11, Trumann 7

Hackett 17, Two Rivers 0

Harrisburg 17, Manila 6

Kirby 1, Blevins 0

Magnet Cove 10, Bigelow 2

Mena 14, Ozark 4

Morrilton 22, Waldron 3

Newport 10, Hoxie 0

Quitman 5, Mount Vernon-Enola 1

Rison 14, Ouachita 3

Searcy 10, Batesville 0

Tuckerman 2, Mountain View 0

Valley View 1-1, Greene County Tech 0-2

SOCCER

Girls

Little Rock Christian 7, Sylvan Hills 0

Searcy 6, Batesville 0

Valley View 3, Greene County Tech 0

Boys

Hot Springs Lakeside 8, Pine Bluff 0

Little Rock Christian 6, Sylvan Hills 0

Valley View 6, Greene County Tech 0

WEDNESDAY'S ROUNDUPS

BASEBALL

GOSNELL 14, MANILA 0 (5) Rylan Jenkins threw a no-hitter as Gosnell (16-5, 9-1 3A-3) whipped the Lions. Jenkins struck out 10 and walked 1 in 5 innings for the Pirates.

MARION 10, WEST MEMPHIS 0 Trey Fleming and Parker Nash both drove in two runs to allow Marion (14-6, 7-2 5A-East) to complete a sweep of the Blue Devils. Max Molloy scored three runs while Brody Burns scored twice for the Patriots, who beat their nearby rivals 4-0 on Tuesday.

SOFTBALL

HACKETT 17, TWO RIVERS 0 (5) Makenzie Freeman led the way with another huge outing for Hackett (19-3, 7-0 3A-4), which won its third consecutive conference title. Freeman struck out 14 in 5 innings and went 3 for 3 with a home run for the Lady Hornets.

MENA 14, OZARK 4 Abi Koppein was 3 for 3, including a long home run, with 5 runs batted in to ignite Mena (12-8, 6-1 4A-4). Lily Rowland, who also ripped a home run, finished 2 for 4 with 2 RBI for the Lady Bearcats.

TUESDAY'S LATE GAMES

BASEBALL

CAMDEN HARMONY GROVE 5, DEWITT 4 Mason Morgan's walk-off, three-run home run gave Camden Harmony Grove (11-10, 6-2 3A-8) the win.

FAYETTEVILLE 8, ROGERS HERITAGE 7 (12) Landon Schaefer and Eli Patrick each had two hits as Fayetteville (19-4, 8-4 6A-West) held on to hand the War Eagles their first loss of the season. Jaison DeLamar and Jude Rana drove in two runs apiece for the Bulldogs.

SOFTBALL

LONOKE 19, JOE T. ROBINSON 6 Kend'ra Terry went 5 for 5 with 4 doubles and 6 runs batted in during a rout for Lonoke (6-11, 3-2 4A-5). The freshman also struck out nine for the Lady Rabbits. Josie Lewis also hit a home run in the win.

ROGERS 3, FAYETTEVILLE 0 Kadence Janney and Ava Johnson combined to throw a no-hitter for Rogers (22-2, 10-1 6A-West). Janney struck out 2 in 4 innings, while Johnson struck out fanned 5 in 3 innings for the Lady Mounties.

SPRINGDALE 9, FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE 0 Josie Samarin, Kaylee Harp and Hadley James all smacked home runs to drive Springdale (6-12, 2-8 6A-West) to a shutout. Samarin also pitched a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts for the Lady Bulldogs.

GIRLS SOCCER

BENTONVILLE 2, SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 0 Samantha Ayala and Devyn O'Daniel each scored goals for the Lady Tigers (12-2-1, 4-0-1 6A-West) in a win over Har-Ber (3-8-1, 0-5)

BENTONVILLE WEST 3, SPRINGDALE 0 Katie Meeker had a goal and an assist in the Lady Wolverines' win over the Lady Bulldogs. Meeker assisted on Tianna Jones' goal for West (7-5-2, 3-1-1 6A-West), and Kyndal Stafford assisted on Meeker's goal. Hadley Moore scored on an assist by Peyton Nordby. Springdale dropped to 1-6-2 overall and 1-3 in league play.

FAYETTEVILLE 3, FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 3 The Lady Bears rallied from a 3-0 deficit to salvage a draw with Fayetteville in 6A-West play. Katie Rogers scored off a Janie Kramer assist for Fayetteville (5-2-2, 1-1-2 6A-West), while Regan McIntosh had a penalty kick goal and Addy Collins a goal off an assist from Olivia Hapgood. Liset Vallejo scored just before halftime to bring Northside (9-3-1, 2-2-1) within 3-1 at halftime. Kari Carter and Rosa Centeno scored goals in the second half.

ROGERS HERITAGE 3, FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE 0 Lizeth Almaraz scored a goal and had two assists as the Lady War Eagles (8-3-1, 2-1-1 6A-West) blanked the Lady Mavericks (5-6-1, 1-3). Almaraz assisted on goals by Myra Bui and Kendal Gerick before scoring unassisted.

BOYS SOCCER

FAYETTEVILLE 2, FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 0 Chris Cooper scored in the fifth minute and Diego Gonzales added a goal in the 10th minute for the Bulldogs (10-3-1, 3-1 6A-West) in a win over the Grizzlies (4-4-4, 0-3-2).

SPRINGDALE 0, BENTONVILLE WEST 0 The Bulldogs (10-2-3, 2-0-2) and Wolverines (2-7-4, 0-3-2) played to a scoreless draw at Wolverine Stadium.

ROGERS HERITAGE 3, FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE 1 The War Eagles picked up the win in 6A-West action over the Mavericks. Kevin Nguyen scored a goal and Greyson York had an assist for Southside.

BENTONVILLE 2, SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 1 Andrei Paley scored both of the goals for the Tigers (7-5-1, 3-1-1 6A-West) against the Wildcats (3-4-2, 0-3-2).