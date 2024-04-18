SWAC BASEBALL

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 13, UAPB 3 (7)

Stephen F. Austin scored five runs in the first inning and had no trouble knocking off the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff at Pilgrim's Park in Nacogdoches, Texas.

Tom Biggs' three-run triple in the first inning gave the Lumberjacks an early cushion that they never relinquished. Hunter Prescher and Dylan Bourgeois drove in runs as well in the first. Stephen F. Austin (6-31), which finished with 12 hits, added two more runs in the second, starting with a towering home run to left field from Cole Hill, and tacked on three more in the fourth.

Brock Knoerr went 3 for 4 with 4 runs, while Hill, Biggs and Nolan Brown had two hits each in the win. Prescher also led the Lumberjacks with four runs batted in.

Lawrence Noble had two hits, and both Edwin DeLaCruz and Jalyn Williams had an RBI for UAPB (13-23). The loss was the fourth straight for the Golden Lions.